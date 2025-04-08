Everything kosher and tasty for Passover 2025

Holiday Pack, Bamba

Israel’s most iconic brand is celebrating the Exodus with a special edition box, available for a limited time, of course.

The Bamba Passover pack includes two illustrated Haggadot for the Seder night, featuring the beloved eternal baby, as well as two snack bags in the exclusive pyramid-shaped edition of Bamba, all certified kosher for Passover. Additionally, Bamba's online store offers another set (NIS 50), containing five Haggadot and colorful, festive Passover-themed sticker sheets. Kosher-for-Passover snacks, Osem (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Kosher-for-Passover Snacks, Osem

It doesn’t stop with Bamba. Not at all. Osem’s snack shelves remain open throughout Passover and Chol Hamoed, with special holiday adaptations.

Among the offerings, you’ll find kosher-for-Passover versions of Osem’s Bamba Big (aptly named), as well as sweet Bamba and Bamba filled with nougat or halva cream. There's also a mix of Bamba and BBQ-flavored Bissli, Bissli Free Style in Mexican and classic onion-grill-barbecue flavors, classic and Wavy chips, Apropo (classic, Italian, chocolate-coated, and caramel-coated), Fitness quinoa crisps with sea salt and olive oil, Teddy Bear crackers, flat pretzels with salt or sesame, and even Popco in butter and honey flavors. Passover in Strauss (credit: Strauss Studio)

Gluten-Free Sweets, Strauss

The food giant is ready for Passover with a sweet and irresistible collection in a "Gluten-Free Candy Drawer" format—because, let’s be honest, that drawer exists in every home, even during Passover.

This collection includes various versions of the iconic Cow Chocolate, featuring milk cream and nougat cream fillings, puffed rice, dark chocolate, and dark chocolate with nut pieces. Also included are Blondie nut cream, milk chocolate with nut pieces, Blondie and almond Blondie bars, chocolate fingers, chocolate wafers, chocolate-coated nuts, and an array of Splendid dark chocolates (70%, 85%, and 90% cocoa, as well as coffee, berry, and dark-orange flavors). Rounding out the selection are classic and mini versions of the popular Mekupelet chocolate bars and colorful mixed candy bags. Kefli Sour & Spicy, Telma (credit: Telma)

Kefli Sour & Spicy, Telma

The veteran Israeli snack enters Passover with pride, launching a well-timed, bold new flavor.

Telma’s kosher-for-Passover Kifli series, which already includes onion and grill flavors, is expanding with a new sour & spicy variety. The crunch is there, the signature melt-in-your-mouth texture remains, and the bold flavors create a perfect snacking experience. Chocolate-covered rice cakes, mini cookies, noodles, and baking mixes, Osem-Nestlé (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Chocolate-Covered Rice Cakes, Mini Cookies, Noodles, and Baking Mixes, Osem-Nestlé

Kosher-for-Passover shelves are no longer fazed by the holiday’s arrival, and the food giant’s collection demonstrates just that.

This year's selection includes special Passover-edition Fitness whole rice cakes coated in milk chocolate, available in individual 66-calorie packs. You'll also find vanilla and chocolate cookies that make you forget the compromises of peanut and coconut treats from past holidays. Additionally, newcomers include ultra-thin noodles for the traditional Seder soup, a chocolate-flavored cake baking mix, and even a pizza dough mix that requires just water, yeast, and oil, yielding a surprisingly close-to-original result—perfect for satisfying cravings.

Soda, Mey Eden

A perfectly timed refreshment arrives from the local water brand.

Mey Eden’s sodas (available in 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 500ml, and 330ml bottles) are made from natural mineral water sourced from a spring in the southern Golan Heights. They promise—and deliver—strong carbonation while boasting a pioneering position in Israel’s soda market, along with a familiar, popular taste and a much-needed entry into this niche.

In addition, Mey Eden is launching a special "Premium Israeli Creation from the Golan" gift set designed to support northern Israeli farmers. This collaboration with "The Gatherer" website includes honey from Negohot Apiary, wine from Odem Mountain Winery, olive oil from Hilman Farm, boutique chocolate from De Karina, jam from Aunt Berta, and, of course, a bottle of Mey Eden soda. Price: NIS 295. Starkist Lunchbox (credit: Starkist Tuna)

Starkist Lunchbox

The tuna brand under the Diplomat umbrella is ready for the holiday with Passover-certified versions of its ready-to-eat meal series.

The Starkist Lunchbox includes three options—rice noodles in Pad Thai sauce, spicy-seasoned rice with vegetables, and rice with quinoa and peppers. These are excellent for on-the-go meals and trips, providing a convenient solution with added protein and no preservatives. Coffee blend, white chocolate & strawberry, Nespresso (credit: Nespresso PR)

Coffee Blend, White Chocolate & Strawberry, Nespresso

The capsule giant sees spring, blossoms, colors, and energy—and responds with a new pastel-themed campaign.

The campaign, titled "What's Your Pop," encourages consumers to "be who they are," even if that means bold colors. Naturally, it comes with a limited edition of Vertuo Pop coffee machines in lilac purple and pastel pink (priced at NIS 604), along with an equally exclusive release of capsules featuring coffee blended with white chocolate and strawberry flavors (NIS 30.70), offering a creamy texture and a sweet sip. Chocolate & coconut wafers, Willy Food (credit: Willi-Food)

Chocolate & Coconut Wafers, Willy Food

And of course, to accompany your coffee: The major food group has prepared for the long holiday with a direct import from Thailand.

These gluten-free, kosher-for-Passover chocolate and coconut-flavored wafers have a distinctly vacation-like appeal. The outer texture is crispy, the flavors are present but not overpowering, and the overall experience is a sweet treat that didn’t compromise much to fit Passover. Price: NIS 13.90-15.90. Baking mixes, Kemah Ha’aretz (credit: MOSHE FILBERG)

Baking Mixes, Kemah Ha’aretz

The veteran flour company is celebrating Passover without compromises, introducing two tailored mixes for Seder night and Chol Hamoed.

Produced in northern Italy as part of the Molino series, these gluten-free mixes offer two options: a green-packaged version designed for baking bread, focaccia, and pizza, and a pink-packaged mix perfect for cakes, muffins, and pancakes. Price: NIS 17-22 per 500g package. Vegetable flours, Guri (credit: Guri)

Vegetable Flours, Guri

The local marketing company is expanding its catalog with a well-timed and intriguing launch.

Gfree’s vegetable flour series from Netivot consists solely of vegetables—no preservatives, no gluten, fully vegan, and packed with fiber and protein. The initial launch features five types—cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, pumpkin, and sweet potato—produced through a process of washing, peeling, freeze-drying, and milling into powder.

These vegetable flours (NIS 21.90 per 250g pack) have become a global health trend among those seeking alternatives, gluten-free and low-carb eaters, celiacs, and vegans. They work well in quiches, can replicate dough and pasta textures, successfully form into homemade pizzas, and generally exude confidence in all things flour-related. In this case, Passover is just an added bonus. Rice Papers and Konjac Noodles, Skinny Pasta (credit: Skinny Pasta)

Rice Papers and Konjac Noodles, Skinny Pasta

The (leaner) food brand welcomes the holiday and intermediate days with open arms, offering a variety of low-calorie and tasty options.

You can find on the Skinny Pasta shelves vegan konjac noodles from China (9 calories per 100 grams, sugar-free and gluten-free) that serve as an excellent substitute for noodle and pasta dishes, requiring very little kitchen time and effort. Additionally, there are thin and pliable red or white rice papers that work great both as a colorful roll in everyday meals or as a playful bourekas.

Bubbles, Pours, Launches

Teperberg Winery (credit: TEPERBERG WINERY) Teperberg Winery

The veteran Israeli winery celebrates Passover and its gatherings and (as joyful as possible) pours with three wines straight to the holiday table, as well as gift sets for hosts, guests, and especially for yourself.

Essence Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 is a dry red wine made from grapes grown in the vineyards of the Upper Galilee and Ephraim Hills, aged separately in French oak barrels for 18 months before being blended into a dark red wine with fruity aromas and hints of cocoa and earth. Price: NIS 99.

Essence Malbec 2020 is a dry red wine made from grapes grown in the Ayalon Valley, aged in new and used French oak barrels for 18 months. The result is defined as powerful, with prominent aromas of plum and cinnamon, a soft body, and a long finish. Price: NIS 99.

Essence Chardonnay 2022 is a dry white wine made from vineyard grapes in the Judean Hills and the Ella Valley, creating a delicate yellowish hue, citrus-tropical aromas, and a tangy, rounded sip. Price: NIS 75.

At the same time, Teperberg Winery offers two holiday gift sets:

Impression Gift Set (a red wine from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, a white wine from Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes, and two wine glasses) – NIS 100.

Inspire Gift Set (a red wine from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, a white wine from French Colombard and Gewürztraminer grapes, and Lavie dark chocolate-flavored liqueur) – NIS 120. Dalton Winery (credit: Shachar Drori)

Dalton Winery

The Galilean winery celebrates Passover and spring (as well as three decades of winemaking) with new gift sets on its menu and a family collection that practically pours itself.

Among other offerings, you can find a wine gift set with a bottle of Shiraz or Merlot from the Estate series and two branded wine glasses (NIS 100). Another set adds to the celebration with two spreads (sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives with roasted chestnuts) from Dalton’s deli (NIS 150).

Simultaneously, the winery is introducing the "Family Collection" series, inspired by the Ronny family gatherings and the wines that elevate these moments – based on aging varieties, excellent grapes, and equally excellent vineyards. The collection includes:

Cabernet Franc 2022

Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

Shiraz 2020 from Mount Meron Reserve

Sauvignon Blanc 2023, fresh and tangy

Pinot Gris, which will return to the shelves only in a few years due to direct rocket damage to a vineyard near Kibbutz Misgav Am.

Recanati Winery (credit: EYAL KEREN) Recanati Winery

The veteran Israeli winery celebrates Passover with a new series, northern in location and exciting in characteristics.

Cabernet Sauvignon Galilee Vineyards 2023 from Recanati Winery is a dry red wine made from grapes grown in new vineyard plots in the Galilee and Golan Heights, with low yields. It was created in a Free Run format and aged for eight months in French oak barrels, featuring plum, cassis, and herbaceous aromas, delivering a relatively rich, complex, and festive sip. Price: NIS 69.

Domaine Seror Winery (credit: Domaine Seror Winery) Domaine Seror Winery

The northern boutique winery prepares for the holiday with an exciting launch and an equally exciting catalog.

Or Orang’e is an orange wine made from Viognier grapes grown in the Upper Galilee and undergoing a prolonged process that preserved their color. The result is tangy, with delicate aromas of red grapefruit and honey and a refreshing sip. Price: NIS 139.

Claude Seror 2023 is a dry red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah, aged for 14 full months in French oak barrels, emerging rich in taste and color, fruity-chocolatey, with a full-bodied presence. Price: NIS 109. Tura Winery (credit: TURA WINERY)

Tura Winery

The family boutique winery in Samaria welcomes the Seder night and the holiday days with a festive and well-chilled bottle.

Tura Winery’s Sauvignon Blanc 2023 is a dry white wine based on grapes from the Bracha Vineyard, carrying a respectable 12% alcohol content. It boasts a light color, fruity and floral aromas, and a great, tart-refreshing taste of early spring. Price: NIS 75. Binyamina Winery (credit: COURTESY OF BINYAMINA WINERY)

Binyamina Winery

The excellent Israeli winery celebrates spring and blooming with its signature land-based products.

Binyamina Sheba Marselan is a dry red wine made from grapes grown in the vineyards of the Gilboa Mountains, aged for 18 months in French and American oak barrels. The result is an echo of the grapes themselves, a hybrid of Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon—fruity, floral, rich, and complex.

Binyamina Sheba Chenin Blanc is a dry white blend from the vineyards of Ramat Sirin in the Upper Galilee, with a light presence, refreshing sip, and apple-chamomile aromas. Tabor Winery (credit: TABOR WINERY.)

Tabor Winery

The veteran local winery refreshed itself even before the holiday and enters it with a renewed series and bottles suited for joyful gatherings.

Tabor Winery’s Har series includes nine wines—Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Shiraz, Chardonnay, Gewürztraminer, white blend, Rosé, Moscato, and Moscato Rosé—featuring new branding and a streamlined, focused reorganization.

At the same time, the winery offers a festive package containing a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 (a relatively light dry red for the genre), a bottle of Chardonnay 2023 (a dry white, fruity, and balanced in acidity), and two wine glasses that know what to do. Barkan Winery (credit: BARKAN WINERY)

Barkan Winery

The decorated Israeli winery celebrates spring with a new launch and fresh pours.

Barkan Winery’s Seven Hills series represents the pinnacle of the Jerusalem Hills’ terroir, as defined by the winery, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay that combine winemaking tradition with advanced technology.

Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 is a dry red wine aged for 12 months in new and used French oak barrels, emerging with a fruity aroma, deep color, and complex presence.

Seven Hills Chardonnay 2023 underwent a similar process, ultimately delivering golden hues, citrus and melon aromas, and balanced acidity. Price: NIS 65. Keshet Te’amim (credit: Keshet Te’amim)

Keshet Te’amim

The large retail chain celebrates Passover with shelves and aisles packed with possibilities, highlighting the excellent produce of Domaine Astruc from the Limoux region in the Pyrenees, France—a winery operating under the Paul Mas group.

Here you’ll find, among other things, a light-golden Chardonnay from the vineyards of the Aude Valley, pastel Rosé from Syrah grapes with shades that justify its name, fruity forest aromas, and an elegant sip; a crimson and powerful Cabernet Sauvignon; a dry and tart Sauvignon Blanc; a spiced and complex Merlot; and an excellent Malbec, patiently awaiting the holiday meal. Carmel Winery (credit: CARMEL WINERY)

Carmel Winery

The Israeli wine institution celebrates Passover with refreshed Seder tables and joyful pours beyond them.

First, a special (and festive, complete with a ribbon) edition of Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 from the Privet Collection series (NIS 50), a dry red wine aged for eight months in oak barrels, emerging balanced and deep.

Alongside it, Selected Israeli Red 2024 (NIS 35), a sweet and fruity blend designed to accompany shared meals, both in its feel and taste. Jezreel Valley Winery (credit: Jezreel Valley Winery)

Jezreel Valley Winery

The charming winery in Kibbutz Hanaton celebrates bottled blooming and a pour designed to end the holiday—and the bottle—with a smile.

Megiddo 2021 from Jezreel Valley Winery is a dry red blend of Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in Givat Nili and Kidmat Tzvi, aged for 18 months in oak barrels. The result stays true to the winery’s declarations, with rich aromas and deep, fruity, and spiced flavors, plus a lightness "that allows for at least three more glasses on Seder night." Price: NIS 100. Shaked (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Shaked

The cheerful family company celebrates Passover by highlighting local wines and offering various gathering-friendly gift packs.

Petit Syrah (NIS 35) is a dry red wine, the eighth in the Derech Eretz series. It carries a fruity character and boasts a refreshing, light sip.

Additionally, you’ll find here gift packs inside a trolley suitcase, such as wine bottle pairs and sets that include a wine opener. Zur - A World of Wine (credit: Zur a World of Wine)

Zur - A World of Wine

The hardworking alcohol company celebrates Passover with shelves bursting with options, wine pours, and intriguing bottles of alcohol.

Herzog Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon is a dry red wine from the vineyards of Paso Robles, California, boasting a rich texture, cherry aromas, and a smooth sip.

Glam Winery, operating in the Stellenbosch region of South Africa, introduces four distinguished representatives: Cabernet Franc (dry red wine with raspberry-vanilla aromas and a long finish), Cabernet Sauvignon (dry red wine with a rich aroma and fruity balance), Chardonnay (dry white wine, elegant, with tropical aromas and buttery-apple flavors), and Pinot Grigio (dry white wine, floral aroma, and refreshing sip).

From Mexico, the excellent tequila of Zarza arrives from the Jalisco region with two offerings—Añejo, golden-honeyed with a sweet-smoky finish, and Silver, clear, spiced, and ideal for drinking as is. Cava Brut Codorniu Classico, The Scottish (credit: The Scottish)

Cava Brut Codorniu Classico, The Scottish

The dedicated wine and alcohol division of Yashrako prepares for large tables and joyful toasts with a kosher, sparkling arrival from Spain.

This is Cava Brut Codorniu Classico, joining its shelf companions with a semi-dry profile, a blend of grapes (Xarel-lo, Macabeo, and Parellada) from the family winery’s vineyards in Penedès, and an elaborate process that results in a yellowish wine, balanced sweetness, and delicate bubbles. Price: NIS 29.90.