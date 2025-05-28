iPhone 17: The biggest change in iPhones in the last decade?

Ahead of the expected launch in September 2025, Apple is laying the groundwork for the iPhone 17 series, which appears to be one of the most revolutionary in the company’s history — at least since the shift to a button-free design. With four models expected, including a completely new model named iPhone 17 Air, major changes are on the horizon in design, performance, and capabilities.

A Revolution in Thinness: Meet the iPhone 17 Air

The new model, iPhone 17 Air, is expected to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever — with an estimated thickness of just 5.4 mm. This is a bold design leap reminiscent of the MacBook Air line, and indeed, reports say that Apple considered making it a completely portless device. Ultimately, the company decided to retain the USB-C port, partly due to regulatory pressure from the European Union.

The model will include a 120Hz OLED screen, a 48MP rear camera, and full support for MagSafe — contrary to early concerns that the dense cooling system would prevent it. An interesting design change is the relocation of the front-facing camera to the left side of the Dynamic Island — the first such move since its debut in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Most Powerful iPhone Ever?

At the other end of the spectrum is the iPhone 17 Pro Max, expected to be Apple’s most powerful iPhone to date and noticeably thicker to accommodate a “giant” battery offering unprecedented usage time. This continues the path set by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which already delivered a significant improvement in battery life, lasting up to 33 hours of continuous video playback. Apple now seems intent on breaking that record.

This model will likely feature three 48MP rear cameras, a new A19 Pro chip, 12GB of RAM, and a vapor chamber cooling system. Combined, these features may make it the top choice for photography enthusiasts, gamers, and power users alike.

A New Screen for Everyone — Not Just the Pros

Another interesting technological detail revealed: All four models, including the base ones, are expected to adopt the new M14 OLED panel. This screen consumes less power and provides 30% higher brightness compared to the previous generation (M13), allowing for better battery life and a richer viewing experience even in the lower-cost models.

Unlike previous generations of iPhones, which relied on a clear hierarchy between base and Pro models, this year it seems Apple is blurring the lines — both in terms of design and technology. For the first time, it appears that the differences between the Pro and base models are shrinking when it comes to screen quality — a move that could make the regular models far more attractive to the general public.

The Choice Is in Your Hands

This year, Apple is targeting two types of users: Those looking for a thin and light iPhone, and those wanting maximum power. The choice is clear — on one side, the iPhone 17 Air, and on the other, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. There are also the regular and Pro models, which are expected to offer a convenient balance between design, performance, and price.

With improvements in design, camera, display, and battery life, the iPhone 17 series may represent the next generation of smart devices. The big question that remains: Will Apple surprise us again, or is this merely a gradual evolution?