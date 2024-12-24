Brand news: Fashion that respects the Earth

Empowering Fashion

In an era where sustainability and quality intersect, the German fashion brand Marccain redefines the meaning of conscious style, with roots in a family-owned factory established in 1973. Noa Hod, Vice President, buyer, and partner, says: "The biggest innovation among fashion companies is the fabrics, such as lab-made fabrics. Out of love for sustainable raw materials, the brand produces its fabrics in-house, including denim, with full control over all stages of production. The items undergo rigorous testing until the final finish, ensuring consistent colors and texture even after long use. Quality raw materials are not just about reputation but a belief that fashion is a long-term investment."

The clothes combine haute couture tailoring with contemporary design, featuring unique pieces that tell a story of environmental responsibility and uncompromising quality—fashion that respects the Earth and empowers those who wear it. Marccain’s leading vision is to create clothes that are beyond aesthetics, representing a commitment to quality, innovation, and environmental and social values. The brand bridges timelessness and innovation. The collection is launched in boutiques at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall and Malha Mall in Jerusalem. Marccain (credit: official site, PR)

Italian Beauty

The iconic Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana does it again by bringing its unique vision to the world of fashion and beauty with a new, stunning makeup collection inspired by the magic of Italy and the brand’s timeless luxury. The collection offers a mesmerizing mix of colors, textures, and design elements proving that this is art and style at its finest.

The Devotion makeup collection, which lands in Israel for the first time, presents a timeless beauty concept combining Italian romance with modernity, bringing Italian traditions and values. In the first stage, around 11 products are launched, adorned with the brand's iconic heart.

Among the products: mascara containing Calabrian oranges; highlighter combined with succulent Italian grapes; 9 shades of liquid lipstick containing Sicilian avocado, all packed in shiny and elegant gold packaging. Dolce & Gabbana (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Dynamic Duo

The Clinique makeup and skincare brand expands its Smart Clinical Repair™ anti-aging series with a groundbreaking duo of innovative products to complete a powerful, intelligent skincare routine for day and night.

The new products: Smart Clinical Repair™ Cream + Overnight Mask—a night cream that also acts as a mask, helping to repair the skin’s protective barrier, soothe sensitivity, and visibly smooth wrinkles and fine lines, and Clinique Smart Clinical Repair™ AM/PM Retinoid Balm—a retinoid balm focused on treating fine lines and dry lines immediately, while targeting deeper wrinkles over time. Clinique (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Breaking Routine

Cleansing the skin is crucial for its preservation. The cosmetics corporation HAVA ZINGBOIM launches the Double System Cleansing—a dual cleansing kit that promises to change the game when it comes to skin cleansing, preparing the skin for home treatments just like in a clinic.

The products effectively remove long-lasting makeup, sunscreens, oils, pollutants, soot, fatty creams, and leave pores clean without drying the skin while preserving the skin's natural barrier.

Included in the kit: rich cleansing milk; facial toner; and a gentle foam soap, all tested in top clinics and proven effective when combined.

From Zingboim, Multi Peptide & Retinol Power Biomimetic Series—a set of products based on retinol and peptides developed from research, knowledge, experience, and exclusive technologies, along with hyaluronic acid in powerful synergy, mimicking the skin’s natural processes and rejuvenating it, making it vibrant, firm, and fresh. The unique and potent formulas are tailored to meet the needs of mature skin showing signs of wrinkles, sagging, and thinning, aimed at initiating building and repair processes in all layers of the skin, improving its appearance, contributing to firming and tightening, and achieving a healthy, fresh look.

Products in the series: gentle soap for deep cleansing; active serum containing vitamin C; active cream for skin renewal, rich in fatty acids; anti-aging moisturizing cream. HAVA ZINGBOIM (credit: KFIR ZIV, official site, PR)

Dubai Award

The brand InSense launches two new fragrances: Molecule 0, in a unique formula, where the molecule develops upon contact with the skin and its acidity, the fragrance reacts differently on each person, and another fragrance, 10, which won the Beautyworld Middle East competition in Dubai. Jean-François, the head perfumer of InSense, created an elegant and rich fragrance based on refreshing floral notes and warm, sweet amber notes. InSense (credit: InSense Perfumes, official site)

A New Level

After 5 years of clinical research and development, Dermalogica launches the Melanopro Peel System—a powerful clinical treatment for reducing hyperpigmentation spots and smoothing skin texture within 6 weeks, marking a significant advancement in pigmentation treatment.

The treatment works intensively to renew and improve skin texture and quality, reduce dark spots, and give a fresh, even, bright appearance. It is suitable for all skin tones and types of pigmentation: hormonal melasma, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, age/sun spots.

This is a two-phase transformative peel treatment: the first phase is done in the clinic by a dermatherapist or aesthetic doctor, while the second phase is performed at home by the patient. Dermalogica (credit: official site, PR)

Beauty Technology

If you don’t want to take a loan from the black market to pamper your skin, you should know that the cosmetics network SACARA continues to surprise, launching the BTX+ COLLECTION—a facial skincare line combining advanced technology to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, provide intense nourishment and hydration, a velvety texture, and a youthful, fresh, and vital appearance.

The series is based on research, development, and proven scientific results that help improve skin appearance by combining the BTX complex, which includes: Argireline peptide (an 8-hexapeptide) that soothes facial muscles and reduces contractions causing wrinkles; Zanthalene® (known as Sichuan pepper), extracted from a spice, affecting nerve-muscle communication; plant-based collagen that helps improve skin appearance, reduce wrinkles, improve elasticity, and repair tissues; natural oils that help protect the skin and defend against environmental damage; vitamins E and C. The collection includes 9 products for day and night use. SACARA (credit: Keith Galaxman, official site)

From Bordeaux to Israel

Just before 2025 begins, the Scottish brand Israco launches a special edition of Maison Castel Crémant de Bordeaux—a premium bottle of dry sparkling white wine from Semillon and Cabernet Franc grapes, from the Bordeaux region of France.

The wine is produced using the traditional champagne method, with hand-harvested grapes undergoing alcoholic fermentation in wooden tanks, followed by 18 months of bottle aging for secondary fermentation with the yeast—the process that produces the delicate bubbles, allowing the sediments to contribute to the development of rich aromas and adding complexity to the wine. The result is a pale yellow wine with citrus fruit aromas, a delicate, fresh, and balanced taste. Maison Castel Crémant de Bordeaux (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Street Food in Your Kitchen

Who said juicy shawarma is just street food? If you dreamed of turning your kitchen into an authentic street food stand, Soglowek is making that dream come true with a product that will make everyone think you’re a secret street food chef. The juicy shawarma, which joins the successful meat series, is ready in minutes. The product contains juicy shawarma pieces with fried onions and precise seasoning, bringing the wonderful flavors of Israeli street food to every meal.