Is it brown or green? This faux fur coat is deceptive but full of style

1. Brown faux fur jacket by Mango

What? This seasonal warmer from the Spanish fashion brand offers a chic round collar, unique button closure, inner leather lining, and two pockets for maximum comfort—all in a brown faux fur design. Well, not exactly brown. The photo might be misleading as the shade leans towards greenish-brown, which could be seen as both a strength and a drawback of the jacket.

How much? NIS 549.90 instead of NIS 879.90.

Where? Mango stores and Terminal X.

Mango (credit: Courtesy of Mango)

2. Heart pendant necklace by Elements by Tal Man

What? A "flat" necklace strung with rich mustard and amber agate stones, adjustable for your comfort. At its center is a powerful and sparkling heart-shaped pendant made of vermeil (silver coated with high-quality gold plating)—a gentle reminder of love and the deep connection between heart and soul. In addition to uncompromising style, agate, known as a stone of calm that boosts self-confidence, helps balance emotions and provide grounding in the daily grind.

How much? NIS 880.

Where? The boutique at 45 Bialik Street, Ramat Hasharon, and online. Elements by Tal Man (credit: ADI ORNI)

3. Colorful plaid scarf by Parfois

What? Picture this: wide-leg jeans, a white semi-sheer basic top, comfy sneakers, and this next wool scarf. A plaid print in pink, cream, and light blue with fringe details that lifts even the dullest outfit while keeping you warm. What’s not to love?

How much? NIS 119.90.

Where? Parfois stores and online. Parfois (credit: PR abroad)

4. Prada fragrance

What? A new addition to Prada's perfume line, Infusion de Gingembre, featuring pure and refined notes of musk and citrusy, spicy ginger extract. It's designed to revive and enhance the skin's inner scent.

How much? NIS 609 for 100 ml.

Where? Super-Pharm, Hamashbir, BE, April, and select perfumeries. Prada (credit: PR abroad)

5. Pajama set by Zohara

What? A pajama set in a ceramic-toned palette, made of thin, soft, breathable fabric. The flowing cut includes a buttoned shirt with black stitching details paired with loose and comfy street-style pants with a thin elastic waistband.

How much? NIS 379 (sold as a set).

Where? In-store and online. Zohara (credit: Lior Kasson)

6. Bodysuit by Adidas x Stella McCartney

What? The current collection of silver outfits isn’t straying far. The latest drop from Adidas and designer Stella McCartney offers a shiny bodysuit in a metallic palette—featuring a fitted, high-cut design with removable sleeves and a super clear vibe: retro-sport chic. Perfect for coffee with your bestie or a solo stretch workout—it’ll keep up with you all day.

How much? NIS 499.90.

Where? The store in Dizengoff Center and online. Adidas x Stella McCartney (credit: Or Koshan)

7. Pocket hair dryer and styler by Dreame

What? A foldable hair dryer that fits in your bag and changes your life (or at least your hairdo). This brilliant tool is perfect for travel and dynamic daily routines. Lightweight, compact, and packaged in a stylish case, it’ll accompany you anywhere—from a quick morning fix to an exotic vacation. Bonus: exceptionally quiet and equipped with two nozzles—one for anti-frizz sleek looks and the other for natural waves.

How much? NIS 1,290.