After Strauss: Another food giant raises prices by up to 16%

A week after Strauss announced price increases of up to 18% for chocolate and coffee, Unilever also decided to raise prices for some of its products in this category. In a letter sent to retailers, the food giant announced that it would update its price list for chocolate products, increasing prices by 12%-16%.

The reason for the price hike, as presented by Unilever, is identical to the one given by Strauss. "The exceptional and ongoing rise in global cocoa prices, which have surged by more than 100% just in the past year, makes it impossible for us to continue absorbing the increase in production costs, and therefore we are forced to update the price list for chocolate products only," the company stated in the letter.

The average price increase across all chocolate products will be 14.7%, and the price hike per product will range between 12% and 16%. The increase will take effect on January 1 and will include the popular Klik chocolate snack.

Just last June, Unilever raised the prices of its chocolate products, alongside a range of other items such as ice cream and Krembo, which it also produces.