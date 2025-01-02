Much easier than you thought: Pink beet risotto, step by step

There are certain dishes that seem "intimidating" to prepare, but slowly, we realize there's no need to fear—just follow the steps one by one according to the instructions.

Such is this delightful and velvety risotto, enriched with a creamy beet sauce. Combined with Parmesan cheese, it creates a true Italian winter dish.

Ingredients:

For the cream:

2 beets (350 grams)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 pack heavy cream, 38% (250 ml)

For the risotto:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots (100 grams)

5 garlic cloves

2 cups (400 grams) risotto rice

1 cup white wine

5 cups vegetable stock or water

1 flat tablespoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

For serving (optional):

Baby mozzarella balls

Preparation instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F) and peel the beets.

2. Place the beets on baking paper, drizzle with olive oil, and sprinkle evenly with sea salt. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake for an hour and a half.

3. Remove the beets to cool, and in the meantime, start preparing the rice: Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat and add the finely chopped shallots and garlic.

4. Once the garlic turns golden, add the rice and stir well until everything heats up.

5. Pour in the white wine and let it reduce. Once 80% of the liquid has evaporated, add one cup of vegetable stock and keep stirring.

6. After the rice "absorbs" the liquid, add another cup of vegetable stock, and repeat until the risotto is ready. Be careful not to pour all the stock in at once—add it cup by cup. Turn off the heat and let the risotto rest.

7. Meanwhile, blend the beets with the heavy cream using a blender or hand blender until a smooth cream forms.

8. Pour the beet cream over the risotto, add the spices, and turn the heat to low. Stir in the grated Parmesan and continue mixing until you reach a thick texture.

9. If desired, place baby mozzarella balls on top of the risotto and serve.

By Rubi Michael, in collaboration with Sugat.