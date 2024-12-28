New products and deals for the home

DAVO presents the DAVO My Cook cooking robot, a unique electrical device capable of performing a wide range of functions. This all-in-one appliance incorporates the capabilities of multiple kitchen devices, offering over 12 functionalities, including frying, grinding, steaming, kneading, whipping, cooking, weighing, and more.

The device cooks, kneads, bakes, fries, warms, steams, sautés, grinds, weighs, and easily prepares complex dishes. It features over 200 recipes in Hebrew, cooks using induction technology at temperatures up to 120°C, includes a digital display and kneading function, supports food weighing up to 2 kg, and more.

Price: NIS 3,990.

Diptyque's limited-edition candle collection (credit: PR) The French perfume brand Diptyque, renowned for its unique fragrances, unveils a limited-edition holiday candle collection. Each candle in the collection is adorned with real felt labels. The three scents available include Sapin (pine tree), Étoile (star), and Friandise (treat).

Friandise: A warm, gourmand fragrance evoking holiday nostalgia, with notes of gingerbread, cinnamon, clove, candied orange, and vanilla.

Étoile: A velvety floral scent featuring rose, Australian sandalwood, mimosa butter, and orris butter.

Sapin: The fresh, warm aroma of pine tree with sharp, bold notes, perfect for end-of-year celebrations.

The art of perfumery, inspired by the art of living, is one of the cornerstones of the renowned French perfume brand Diptyque. The Parisian brand, which began producing luxury candles at a boutique on 34 Rue Saint-Germain in 1961, is now recognized for its unique fragrances and the absence of synthetic scents. Its perfumes and body care products are known for their distinctive plant compositions that awaken the senses with a delightful touch of nostalgia.

The exciting Parisian brand Diptyque produces perfumes and home and body care products that engage all five senses. The brand’s collections include a rich variety of perfumes, refillable solid perfumes, home fragrance diffusers, room sprays, candles, hair mists, luxurious body oils and creams, rich hand creams, and more.

Diptyque is exclusively available in Israel at luxury retail stores and on the BEYONDSKIN website. The stores are a fusion of elite aesthetics, innovation, and timelessness, offering ultra-luxury beauty brands that create a unique sensory atmosphere never before seen in Israel. Bosch (credit: PR)

BSH, the official distributor of Bosch and Siemens brands in Israel, is launching a special promotion for club members and new sign-ups on the new Bosch and Siemens oven series. Between December 9-31, 2024, anyone purchasing a Bosch oven from the new Series 8 or a Siemens oven from the iQ700 series will receive NIS 555 directly to their bank account. Additionally, buyers will also receive a free AirFry pan worth approximately NIS 300.

The new Bosch Series 8 and Siemens iQ700 series, made in Germany, offer not only baking but a full cooking experience, with a wide range of advanced functions that allow you to prepare a variety of dishes simply, quickly, and professionally. The new oven series provides maximum efficiency and space-saving in the kitchen, with advanced features including AIRFRY (a hot air frying program) that enables healthy frying without deep oil, resulting in crispy and tasty dishes. The oven can be controlled remotely via the Home Connect mobile app, allowing you to turn it on and off, track cooking progress, and make adjustments directly from your smartphone, without being next to the oven. Additionally, you'll receive a notification on your phone when the oven reaches the desired temperature.

Other advantages of the oven include automatic programs, which allow you to select the type of food you want to prepare, and the oven will adjust the temperature and cooking time for optimal dish preparation. Options include pizza, meat, fish, bread, and more. Additionally, the oven offers the ability to cook on three different levels simultaneously (3D program) for even and uniform baking on all levels, thanks to the rear fan.

The promotion is valid until December 31, 2024, or until stock runs out. The offer excludes the Accent Line and combination microwave ovens. The promotion is valid for club members and new sign-ups only, subject to the participation conditions outlined in the Bosch/Siemens websites and by participating retailers. Naaman (credit: TAMMY BAR SHAY)

Just before the arrival of the new year, 2025, leading lifestyle brands Veredion and Naaman, part of Extra Retail, are launching a festive year-end sale with attractive discounts and promotions on hundreds of high-quality items with original designs and maximum functionality. This is the perfect opportunity to refresh your home and enjoy uncompromising quality at especially affordable prices.

Naaman, the leading brand in cooking, serving, and hosting in Israel, is offering a 60% discount on a variety of high-quality non-stick frying pans and pots, as well as a 40% discount on a wide range of cooking and frying tools, hosting products, kitchen accessories, and more when purchasing two or more items. Additionally, Naaman customers can enjoy an especially attractive promotion on all porcelain sets — buy 1, get 2 free. Furthermore, in the coming month, unique items will be waiting for you at the brand's stores and online website.

Available at Naaman stores nationwide and online. Valid until December 31, 2024, or while stocks last.

Authentic 6.5-liter casserole pot for preparing slow-cooked dishes on the stove or in the oven. The pot's body is made of cast aluminum for quick and even heat distribution, saving time and energy for high-quality cooking. Another advantage of Naaman's casserole pot is its advanced non-stick coating, which prevents food from sticking, reduces the need for oil, and allows for easy and convenient cleaning. The pot's lid with a comfortable, ergonomic handle perfectly retains heat. This pot is ideal for slow-cooked dishes in the oven, baking bread, meat stews, casseroles, vegetables, and more.

Price: NIS 299.9 (instead of NIS 619.9).

Makluba Pot: A unique 6.7-liter pot designed for slow-cooked dishes. The pot has a flat, wide bottom with a non-stick coating that helps maintain the shape of the festive and impressive Makluba intact. The pot's structure and its unique coating allow for easy, quick, and simple transfer of the dish to the pot lid, which also serves for direct serving to the table.

Price: NIS 299.9 (instead of NIS 719.9).

Crisper for roasting, oven baking, filtering oil after frying, and cooling baked goods. The crisper has a high-quality non-stick coating that prevents food from sticking, making cleaning easier, faster, and more convenient.

Price: NIS 99.9 (instead of NIS 209.9). Vardinon (credit: TAMMY BAR SHAY)

Veredion, the unique textile boutique in Israel, is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of products for quality sleep and home styling items for every room of the house, along with a 40% discount on a variety of winter blankets when purchasing two or more items from the store’s collection.

Additionally, until the end of the month, Veredion is offering a selection of best-selling products at especially attractive prices. Available at Veredion stores across the country and online. Valid until December 31, 2024, or while stocks last.

50x70 cm Sleep Pillow, filled with 100% small goose feathers. Soft and pleasant, with a unique cover to prevent sweating, ensuring quality and comfortable sleep. Filling weight: 1,000 grams. Sale Price: NIS 109.9 (instead of NIS 249.9).

Marseille Cotton Percale Bedding Set, featuring a micro-geometric print in a dominant and subtle color palette, perfect for those who love bold bedroom designs but prefer to avoid large, dramatic patterns. Price: NIS 239.9-349.9 (instead of NIS 449.9-729.9).

A variety of high-quality baby bedding starting at 99.9 NIS, and kids’ bedding in original designs starting at NIS 169.9.