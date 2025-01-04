ChatGPT’s update race: Now offering AI through phone calls or WhatsApp

OpenAI has unveiled a new update for ChatGPT, allowing users to interact with the popular bot not only via computer or mobile apps but also through phone calls and text messages. The service can be accessed using the number 1-800-CHATGPT or 1-800-242-8478.

This new feature enables users to engage in direct voice conversations with the system instead of typing questions and commands through a computer interface or mobile app. The service provides 15 minutes of free usage each month, during which users can ask questions, request explanations, or seek assistance on various topics in which ChatGPT specializes, such as problem-solving, quick answers, or advice across different fields.

One of the notable advantages of this service is that no user account is required to make a call, making it accessible to those who are not registered or are unfamiliar with advanced technologies. Furthermore, OpenAI announced that it is developing a new mechanism to integrate WhatsApp messages with users' personal ChatGPT accounts. This integration will allow synchronization and preservation of interaction history across different channels, enhancing the user experience.

The main idea behind this service is to make ChatGPT more accessible to a broader audience through everyday channels like phone calls and text messages, enabling users from all backgrounds and locations to communicate with the system simply, quickly, and conveniently. The service is particularly suitable for individuals who prefer voice interaction or are not accustomed to using advanced apps or interfaces.

This update is part of a release of 12 significant updates, during which OpenAI also launched Sora, an innovative AI-based video creation tool that has garnered significant attention. Additionally, the company is implementing an aggressive growth strategy, including hiring a chief marketing officer and introducing new features such as a built-in search engine designed to compete with leading search services like Google.

These updates occur against the backdrop of growing competition in the generative AI market, expected to reach revenues of one trillion dollars within a decade. OpenAI is competing with tech giants such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Anthropic. In October, OpenAI completed a funding round valuing the company at $157 billion, securing a $4 billion credit line, bringing its liquidity to over $10 billion.

The new 1-800-CHATGPT service, as mentioned, offers simple access without requiring a user account. However, the company has updated that it is working on developing a mechanism to integrate WhatsApp messages with users’ ChatGPT accounts. During a live broadcast unveiling the new service, it was revealed that the tool was developed "in just a few weeks." The service is expected to expand ChatGPT's user base, solidifying its position as a leader in the AI market.