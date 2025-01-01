The quickest, most delicious: Tuna and tomato lahmajoun in two minutes of work

The beloved Mediterranean pastry in its tuna version is an especially quick and warm dinner. We love adding spicy pepper, but you don't have to.

By IN COLLABORATION WITH OLIVE TREE OIL
Tuna and tomato lahmajoun (photo credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS)
Tuna and tomato lahmajoun
(photo credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS)

In its original version, Lahmajoun (or Lahmacun) is a thin pastry from the Levantine cuisine, reaching Turkey, baked with minced meat full of flavors.

This time, Orly Pely-Bronstein prepares a quick and light version for a speedy dinner with halved pita bread (or tortillas), excellent canned tuna, tomato paste, and spices. A small bowl of tahini or good yogurt on the side, and you're all set.

Ingredients for 4 pastries:

2 pita breads, halved and separated into 4 bases (or 4 tortillas)

For the filling:2 cans of tuna, drained

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 grated tomato

1 teaspoon of tomato paste or ketchup

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of meatball spice blend (cumin, coriander, and turmeric)

3 tablespoons of parsley and coriander leaves, chopped

Preparation instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

2. Place the pita bases on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. Mix the filling ingredients and spread over the pita bases.

4. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden.

Orly Pely-Bronstein, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.



