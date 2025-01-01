The quickest, most delicious: Tuna and tomato lahmajoun in two minutes of work

In its original version, Lahmajoun (or Lahmacun) is a thin pastry from the Levantine cuisine, reaching Turkey, baked with minced meat full of flavors.

This time, Orly Pely-Bronstein prepares a quick and light version for a speedy dinner with halved pita bread (or tortillas), excellent canned tuna, tomato paste, and spices. A small bowl of tahini or good yogurt on the side, and you're all set.

Ingredients for 4 pastries:

2 pita breads, halved and separated into 4 bases (or 4 tortillas)

For the filling:2 cans of tuna, drained

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 grated tomato

1 teaspoon of tomato paste or ketchup

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of meatball spice blend (cumin, coriander, and turmeric) Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

3 tablespoons of parsley and coriander leaves, chopped

Preparation instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

2. Place the pita bases on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. Mix the filling ingredients and spread over the pita bases.

4. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden.

Orly Pely-Bronstein, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.