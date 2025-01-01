The quickest, most delicious: Tuna and tomato lahmajoun in two minutes of work

In its original version, Lahmajoun (or Lahmacun) is a thin pastry from the Levantine cuisine, reaching Turkey, baked with minced meat full of flavors.
This time, Orly Pely-Bronstein prepares a quick and light version for a speedy dinner with halved pita bread (or tortillas), excellent canned tuna, tomato paste, and spices. A small bowl of tahini or good yogurt on the side, and you're all set.
Ingredients for 4 pastries:
2 pita breads, halved and separated into 4 bases (or 4 tortillas)
For the filling:2 cans of tuna, drained
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
1 grated tomato
1 teaspoon of tomato paste or ketchup
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon of meatball spice blend (cumin, coriander, and turmeric)
3 tablespoons of parsley and coriander leaves, chopped
Preparation instructions:
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
2. Place the pita bases on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
3. Mix the filling ingredients and spread over the pita bases.
4. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden.
Orly Pely-Bronstein, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.