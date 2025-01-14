Transformation in digital agriculture: The Israeli company's agreement

Israeli ag-tech company Phytech, a leader in digital agriculture solutions, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Rivulis, one of the world's largest and most respected companies in precision irrigation. As part of this collaboration, Rivulis will offer Phytech's digital agriculture solutions to farmers worldwide. This is a significant step toward advancing sustainable agriculture through cutting-edge technological solutions that help farmers improve crop yields and use resources more efficiently.

Phytech, which employs approximately 200 people, half of whom are based in Kfar Saba, has developed a mobile-friendly platform that integrates predictive algorithms and data analysis tools for agricultural fields. Sensors attached to each tree in an orchard or a plant stalk in field crops continuously monitor their "thirst" for water and fertilizer, combining this with supportive environmental data. This platform provides real-time irrigation and fertilization recommendations. IoT devices offer end-to-end visibility of water tanks, pumps, filters, and valves, identifying issues in real-time, enabling predictive maintenance, and ensuring swift responses to any problems. Without these "eyes" in the fields, farmers must rely on manual checks for these critical functions, often discovering issues only after damage has occurred.

Phytech's technology is used by over 1,000 growers globally and is deployed across 18,000 agricultural farms in the U.S., Australia, Israel, and other countries, collectively responsible for 30% of the world's almond production, 35% of the U.S. apple industry, and 28% of the U.S. citrus industry. The company processes 25 million data points daily, representing over 45 million trees, helping its clients optimize irrigation and fertilization decisions in real-time. This leads to an average annual savings of 25% in water, fertilizer, and electricity, alongside an 8% increase in yield.

As part of the agreement, Rivulis integrated Phytech's precision irrigation cloud solution, Manna, which uses real-time satellite imagery to provide growers with monitoring capabilities, insights, and tailored recommendations. In the U.S., system integration includes the Jain Logic solution, and in Australia, the Observant solution. Phytech Israel team (credit: EYAL TUAG)

This strategic collaboration solidifies Rivulis's position as a global leader and emphasizes its vision for the future of precision agriculture—a combination of Phytech's data analysis and technological solutions with Rivulis's reliable irrigation systems, made accessible to farmers worldwide. Phytech's technology also enables irrigation solution distributors to enhance their services for growers through a proactive data-driven approach.

Oren Kind, CEO of Phytech, said: "We are proud of Rivulis's choice of Phytech to lead the digital offering for farmers worldwide. This choice highlights over a decade of successes, including significant revenue growth and proven ability to scale monitoring solutions and drive the adoption of digital technology in global agricultural operations. This achievement is thanks to our farmers, whose commitment to breakthrough technologies drives our innovation. The collaboration will allow us to expand our unique solutions, including hardware and software, to support farmers and ecosystems worldwide."

Kind added: "Partnering with Rivulis, a global leader in irrigation and climate, highlights the growing importance of data-driven solutions in modern agriculture. Together, we intend to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture that benefits farmers worldwide."

Eran Ossmy, President of the Irrigation Division at Rivulis, stated: "The partnership between Rivulis and Phytech represents a turning point in the evolution of modern agriculture. Combining Phytech's technological capabilities with Rivulis's precision irrigation solutions and distribution channels allows farmers worldwide to make more informed decisions, save resources, and increase yields. Together, we enable farmers everywhere to grow to new standards of efficiency and sustainability, taking another step toward enhancing food security."