Brand news: Personalized jewelry and women's glasses

Seeing Women

Behind every pair of glasses lies a story of beauty, professionalism, and passion. The story of French eyewear designer Caroline Abram is just that—a journey of colorful creation that blends family tradition with an exciting fashion vision. Recognizing her potential was the Shaldag Group, which markets her designs successfully.

Eyal Shani, CEO and owner of Shaldag Group: "The optical eyewear market in Israel generates about NIS 900 million annually, including contact lenses. I am thrilled to launch Caroline Abram's collection, designed exclusively for women, allowing them to celebrate their femininity and individuality. Each frame is a meticulously crafted work of art that helps every woman discover her inner elegance. Glasses are more than an accessory—they are a personal expression of style and confidence." Caroline Abram (credit: official site, PR abroad)

Abram began her career designing accessories and worked as an optician at her mother’s boutique in Paris. She aimed to create a stylish and colorful feminine collection that was missing from the market at the time.

Caroline Abram: "I wanted to offer women functional and comfortable eyeglasses that allow them to express their personality and mood. This was a natural evolution of my work as an optician, giving me deep insight into how glasses complement facial structure. My creative side has always been strong—I loved drawing, sculpting, and working with colors, shapes, and materials—passions that merged with my work as an optician. I've always believed the best designs come from combining technical knowledge with creative intuition.

My inspirations are strong and independent women who instilled in me a deep appreciation for femininity and elegance. My childhood in Senegal, with its vibrant colors, shaped my love for contrasts—soft and bold, vintage and modern, minimal and extravagant. I aim to create pieces that resonate with individuality, designing glasses that every woman can wear to feel confident and glamorous."

Engraved Moments

Iconic jewelry brand Pandora takes personalization to the next level with an innovative engraving machine that lets you turn any piece of jewelry into a unique and emotional message tailored just for you.

From its inception, Pandora has championed personalization and meaningful gifts. The engraving machine changes the game, allowing customized messages to create something special for yourself or your loved ones. Pandora (credit: official site, PR)

How it works:

Choose an engraving template (letters/text, illustration, central symbol, or text + symbol); select the jewelry piece to engrave—pendant, charm, bracelet, or ring; pick a font from eight options; choose from 37 engraving symbols.

Pandora also introduces a range of jewelry specifically designed for engraving, including charms, pendants, bracelets, and rings, alongside their existing engraving-compatible collection.

Initially, the engraving experience will be available at flagship stores in Mamilla and BIG Glilot, later expanding to Pandora’s online store and additional flagship locations. Investment in the project is valued at around NIS 150,000.

A Beautiful Nostalgia

Revlon redefines beauty with its new lipstick and makeup collections that will make you feel like a star. Get ready to fall in love with beauty all over again.

Now launched is the improved version of the iconic ColorStay Foundation, with a 24-hour long-lasting formula that enhances skin appearance and comes in 16 shades for all skin tones. Revlon (credit: official site, PR abroad)

For dry/normal skin: Enriched with hyaluronic acid, offering 24-hour hydration, a natural finish, and SPF 20.For combination/oily skin: Smooths pores, provides a matte finish, absorbs oil, and contains vitamin E with SPF 15.The ColorStay line also introduces the Matte ColorStay Limitless Lipstick, a vegan liquid matte lipstick lasting up to 24 hours. With a unique 3D applicator for easy application without smudging, it’s enriched with hyaluronic acid and antioxidant cranberry extract. Available in 10 shades.

Perfume Stories

Marking its 30th anniversary, London-based brand AllSaints unveils an exclusive perfume collection in collaboration with perfumer Gabriela Chelariu. The result? Three unisex eau de parfum scents embodying the edgy, romantic, and vibrant energy of London street style.

The fragrances reflect the timeless and iconic identity of the brand, much like its famed leather pieces. The perfumes convey confidence and sensuality, akin to a second skin.

Primal, Sensual, Leather: Inspired by the scent of AllSaints leather jackets, moving from bright to dark tones, blending saffron, jasmine, and wood.

Ravaged Rose: A rich rose fragrance with hints of spices, amber, and woods, offering a unisex and subtly sensual scent.

Amber Sunset Riot Intense: An enhanced version of the original Sunset Riot, with spicy notes, orange blossom, jasmine, cedarwood, amber, and musk.

The perfumes feature refillable, recyclable leather-covered bottles.

AllSaints (credit: official site, PR) For Your Skin

Dermocosmetic brand Dr. Or, developed by dermatologists, introduces the Deep Hydration line—a focused solution for dry to very dry skin. This collection contains clinically proven ingredients to nourish, protect, and restore skin, promoting a healthy, vibrant look. Dr. Or (credit: official site, PR)

The line includes:

Overnight hydrating mask with red algae extract to form a protective layer and boost hydration.Natriance Self-Hydrate, a natural pea extract that visibly increases skin hydration and water retention.Treatment body cream, body butter, day cream for dry skin, night cream for dry skin, and SPF 50+ lip balm for sun protection and wrinkle reduction.

Youthful Skin

We all strive to rejuvenate the appearance of our facial skin without surgical intervention. Linerase, a biostimulator based on type I collagen, brings innovation and accessibility to the field of skin texture improvement and rejuvenation, marking a new era and revolution in aesthetic medicine. Linerase offers a natural, safe, and effective solution for a wide range of aesthetic treatments by stimulating the production of type I collagen, which helps improve the elasticity and structure of the skin.

The treatment encourages the body to produce large amounts of new collagen, resulting in healthy, youthful, and refreshed skin. It smooths wrinkles and expression lines, reduces scars, and provides a youthful, fresh appearance.

The treatment does not require allergy tests, making the process convenient and safe for patients. It is suitable for use on large areas such as the face, neck, hands, and décolletage, and can be combined with non-crosslinked hyaluronic acid injections. Manufactured in Italy under European (CE) and Israeli standards, it ensures uncompromising quality and safety. Linerase (credit: official site, PR)

Dishes to Scream For

Between the fiery flames of Paris Texas restaurant and the hot Tabasco bottles from the U.S. lies a culinary tradition that has given rise to new spicy dishes for bold food lovers.

Featuring collaborations between TABASCO®, imported by Nitzan Food and Beverage Brands Ltd., and the gourmet burger and meat chain Paris Texas, the new dishes offer uncompromising quality, creativity, and love for spice.

New Dishes Include:

Super Hot Alabama: 220g butcher beef burger, Tabasco butter, flank steak, provolone cheese, avocado, arugula, onion, jalapeños, Santa Fe sauce, and Alabama sauce combining classic and Scorpion Tabasco.

Mac & Cheese: Pasta in béchamel sauce with cheddar, Comté, and Parmesan cheeses, crunchy breadcrumbs, chives, and a mix of jalapeño, garlic, classic, and Sriracha Tabasco.

Paris Texas TABASCO (credit: official site, Sabina Elayev) Hot Donuts

If you can’t resist a puffed donut dusted with powdered sugar or topped with gourmet ingredients, meet the premium donuts from Ben-Ami, a bakery and café chain specializing in desserts, cakes, and pastries for over three decades.

This year’s creative donut collection features bite-sized options, including classic jam donuts, Oreo, marshmallow, double caramel, alfajores, candy toppings, white chocolate cornflakes, and the classic jam-filled donut.

Ben-Ami (credit: Natalie Brand, official site) When Donuts and Pudding Meet

Osem Nestlé and pastry chef Dudu Outmezgine present a creative donut collection combining his artistry with flavors from Osem Nestlé's new pudding series.

The collection includes:

Coffee Macaron Pudding Donut: Filled with lychee compote and coffee macaron pudding cream.

Raspberry Macaron Pudding Donut: Filled with raspberry compote and raspberry macaron pudding cream.