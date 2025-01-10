Can you hear? We've found the perfect dress for your next date

1. Terminal X Sheer Polo Sweater

What? There's nothing more useful in a wardrobe than successful basic shirts, especially in the fickle weather here, where usually all that’s needed under a coat is a thin shirt to cover up. The gray transparency here is everything, on a short knit polo shirt with buttons at the front.

How much? NIS 149.90.

Where? Terminal X.

Dr. Martens (credit: PR abroad) 2. Dr. Martens Black Batan Shoes

What? The iconic model from the long-standing brand, which has become a status symbol, adds a touch of elegance, while the sole continues to stick to the familiar tone of Dr. Martens, giving the shoe an impressive presence. Add a pair of cozy socks to the mix and head out for a stylish walk.

How much? NIS 899.90.

Where? Original's stores and online.

Maskit (credit: SHAI FRANCO) 3. Maskit Buttoned Denim Shirt

What? The Arizona shirt in dark blue denim or distressed jeans from the Israeli brand, launching a new pop-up concept store at TLV Mall. Snap fastenings and highlighted stitching add interest to the buttoned shirt—recommended to combine it in a total denim look, with a belt, and you're good to go.

How much? NIS 529.

Where? Maskit stores and online.

AllSaints (credit: PR abroad) 4. AllSaints Unisex Perfume

What? The coveted London brand celebrates 30 years on the shelf and unveils its exclusive perfume line in Israel for the first time, a collaboration with perfumer Gabriella Chelario. Three unisex scents embody the rugged yet romantic vibe that AllSaints is known for. The legendary Sunset Riot scent in its updated version and a new, powerful scent formulated to match the fragrance of the brand's iconic leather jackets.

How much? NIS 380 for 30ml | NIS 430 for 100ml.

Where? Brand stores and Story website.

Prada (credit: PR abroad) 5. Prada Black Framed Glasses

What? These upcoming glasses make us want to wear eyewear without needing any vision assistance. A thick black frame that takes us back a few years but is actually part of Prada's new Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection, which features the iconic triangular logo. This season, the logo appears in classic black and brown shades, as well as special purple tones not seen before.

How much? NIS 1,469.

Where? Leading optical chains.

Skin Minute (credit: PR) 6. Skin Minute Makeup Remover

What? A lotion for makeup removal and deep cleaning of facial skin, damaged by air pollution and daily stress, courtesy of the Body Minute French skincare brand. The lotion thoroughly cleanses and prepares the skin for its skincare routine—vegan, free of parabens, phenoxyethanol, and UV filters.

How much? NIS 89.

Where? OH GLOW website.

Anna October (credit: Courtesy factory 54) 7. Anna October Dress

What? The luxury brand that has become a favorite among top fashionistas like Hailey Bieber, Alexa Chung, Addison Rae, and more, lands for the first time at Factory 54 with sexy, super-flattering dresses. The brand’s motto is the "ready-for-a-date" look that makes women wearing it feel sexy and confident—one of the ideal pieces for this theory is this slip dress in bold red-pink colors with an asymmetrical design.

How much? NIS 3,390.

Where? Factory 54 Ramat Aviv, online, and Amore Kikar Hamedina.