Balthazar Ress Winery, Germany

Balthazar Ress established his eponymous winery in 1870 in Hattenheim, in the Rheingau region of Germany. His great-grandson, Christian Ress, has been managing the winery since the late 20th century. Like most Rheingau wineries, Balthazar Ress's vineyards (approximately 90%) are predominantly Riesling, with some Pinot Blanc and Pinot Noir. The winery cultivates 420 dunams (42 hectares) of vineyards, producing 250,000 bottles annually, with a strong focus on preserving the terroir's characteristics. For instance, the wine undergoes spontaneous fermentation using wild yeast from the grape skins.

A tasting of exclusively white wines revealed that even the basic "Ressi" series, priced at NIS 55, offers outstanding value for money. The more expensive options, priced at NIS 110, also provide excellent value, showcasing impressive complexity and the high quality of their fruit and minerality. Worthy white wines are suitable for all seasons and bring charm even in winter, though it seems our winter has yet to arrive. Most wines in this review offer exceptional value relative to their pricing. White wine lovers, especially Riesling enthusiasts, take note. Cheers!

Balthazar Ress, Ressi, Riesling trocken 2023

Balthazar Ress, Ressi, Riesling trocken 2023 (credit: Balthazar Ress Winery) Riesling grapes from the Ress family vineyards and other growers in Rheingau. Classic vinification in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks. Transparent golden color. Aromas of citrus and green apple. Light body. 10.55% alcohol by volume.

Price: NIS 55.

Best paired with: Sandwiches, salads, picnics.

Critic’s note: A highly expressive fruity profile, balanced acidity, a hint of sweetness, lightness, and great freshness.

Value for money: 4.5/5 (Excellent).

Balthazar Ress, Ressi, Pinot Gris 2023

Balthazar Ress, Ressi, Pinot Gris 2023 (credit: Balthazar Ress Winery) Pinot Gris (Grauburgunder) grapes from Rheingau vineyards. Classic vinification in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks. Straw-golden color. Aromas of yellow fruit and green apple. Light to medium body. 12% alcohol by volume.

Price: NIS 55.

Best paired with: Grilled fish, chicken, pasta, sandwiches, salads.

Critic’s note: The palate is dominated by acidity, with pleasant fruit layers and good balance. A highly gastronomic wine—an excellent food companion.

Value for money: 4.5/5 (Excellent).

Ress & Bonsels, Best Neighbours, Riesling 2023

Ress & Bonsels, Best Neighbours, Riesling 2023 (credit: Balthazar Ress Winery) Riesling grapes from Christian Ress's and Marcus Bonsels's vineyards in Rheingau. Classic vinification in temperature-controlled steel tanks. Nearly transparent golden color. Aromas of mango, citrus, and spices. Light to medium body. 12% alcohol by volume.

Price: NIS 59.

Best paired with: Fish, chicken and veal dishes, pasta, pizza, pastrami sandwiches.

Critic’s note: The collaboration between Christian Ress and Marcus Bonsels delivers a wine with lightness, acidity, good fruit, an aromatic touch, and endless vitality.

Value for money: 5/5 (Outstanding).

Ress & Bonsels, Best Neighbours, Sauvignon Blanc 2023

Ress & Bonsels, Best Neighbours, Sauvignon Blanc 2023 (credit: Balthazar Ress Winery) Sauvignon Blanc grapes from Rheinhessen, sourced from Christian Ress's and Marcus Bonsels's vineyards. Classic vinification in temperature-controlled steel tanks. Golden-greenish color. Aromas of green fruit and herbaceous notes. Light to medium body. 12% alcohol by volume.

Price: NIS 59.

Best paired with: Fish tartare, sashimi, ceviche, vegetable starters, picnics.

Critic’s note: Citrus and floral notes, good and unburdened fruit, more modern than "Old World," with a touch of sharpness and precision.

Value for money: 4/5 (Very good).

Balthazar Ress, Rudesheim Riesling 2021

Balthazar Ress, Rudesheim Riesling 2021 (credit: Balthazar Ress Winery) Riesling grapes from parcels in the vineyards of the village of Rüdesheim in Rheingau. Hand-harvested, pressed, and aged for several months on the lees in temperature-controlled steel tanks. Golden-greenish color. Aromas of white fruit, honeydew melon, and minerality. Medium body. 12% alcohol by volume.

Price: NIS 110.

Best paired with: Fish, seafood, shellfish, and white meats.

Critic’s note: A leap in quality. Tropical fruit on the palate, excellent acidity, and precise minerality. A Riesling of exceptional quality whose counterparts are priced 15-20 shekels higher.

Value for money: 4/5 (Very good).

Balthazar Ress, Von Unserm, Riesling 2021

Balthazar Ress, Von Unserm, Riesling 2021 (credit: Balthazar Ress Winery) Riesling grapes from vineyards in Hattenheim and Rüdesheim in Rheingau. Classic vinification in temperature-controlled steel tanks, with some wine undergoing spontaneous fermentation. Golden-greenish color. Aromas of white and tropical fruit, herbaceous notes, and minerality. Medium body. 12% alcohol by volume.

Price: NIS 110.

Best paired with: Fish, seafood, white meats.

Critic’s note: The fruit-acidity-minerality combination is enhanced by a stunning hint of salinity. A sharp Riesling with abundant character, complexity, and nuances. A true delight.

Value for money: 4.5/5 (Excellent).