6 hot destinations Israelis will want to visit in 2025

Where will you fly next year? Whether you're an experienced traveler or someone who takes a vacation once a year, deciding which destination is worth the investment can be challenging. Leading tourism experts have already highlighted some lesser-known destinations that will become the hot spots of 2025. Here are six of the top ones: Istria, Croatia (credit: INGIMAGE)

Istria

The New Tuscany of Croatia While most tourists flock to the familiar beaches of Dalmatia, the Istrian Peninsula in northwestern Croatia offers a more authentic experience. The region, shared by Croatia, Italy, and Slovenia, combines charming medieval towns with stunning beaches. It is particularly known for its rich culinary culture, with an abundance of truffles, fine olive oil, and local wines. It's a perfect alternative to the busy areas of Tuscany and Provence.

Taktshang Goemba Tigers Nest Monastery in Bhutan (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Bhutan

Gateway to the Himalayas: The small country, nestled between India and Tibet, blends adventure with tranquility. Visitors can enjoy rafting on rivers, hot stone baths, and breathtaking hiking trails. The country is famous for its dzongs – fortified monasteries with impressive architecture. The reduction of the daily tourist tax from $200 to $100 is expected to increase the influx of visitors in the coming year. Klayar Beach, Java, Indonesia (credit: INGIMAGE)

Java

Beyond the Crowded Bali, the Indonesian island of Java offers a refreshing alternative for those seeking peace and serenity. While you’ll need a foreign passport to get here, Java is famous for two particularly prominent sites: The majestic Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park, with its stunning volcanic mountain landscapes. The island is rich in culture and history, and it's just a short flight from Bali. Punta del Este, Uruguay (credit: INGIMAGE)

Uruguay

Culture, Art, and the Sea Uruguay offers the perfect combination of culture and nature. The cities of Punta del Este, Montevideo, and Colonia del Sacramento are rich in museums, galleries, and art and film festivals. The historic district in Colonia del Sacramento, a World Heritage Site, preserves impressive colonial architecture. The country's beaches, especially the upscale José Ignacio area, are considered some of the top coastal resort destinations in the world. Lake Bled, Slovenia (credit: UNSPLASH)

Slovenia

Europe at its Best Despite its small size, Slovenia offers a vast array of landscapes: From the Julian Alps in the north, to picturesque lakes and blooming vineyards, all the way to the Adriatic Sea in the south. The country’s compact size allows travelers to experience all these landscapes in a relatively short trip, in an uncrowded environment that offers personal and authentic experiences. Weligama Beach, Sri Lanka (credit: Spirit PR)

Sri Lanka

Although it seems that Israelis have already discovered this tropical paradise, it looks like 2025 will be a great year for travelers in this South Asian country. Sri Lanka offers a perfect blend of stunning landscapes: Tropical beaches next to dense rainforests, impressive mountains, and nature reserves rich in wildlife. Sri Lanka’s vast geographical diversity allows travelers to enjoy a range of experiences within short travel distances – from jungle treks to surfing on pristine beaches.