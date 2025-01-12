Solution for sore feet: Compression socks and stockings

hese stockings look just like regular stockings, so there's no need to compromise on style to feel comfortable. They feature a triple-action design: they stimulate blood circulation, reduce venous pressure, and help alleviate vein and varicose pain, as well as discomfort from prolonged standing and feelings of leg fatigue. Additionally, they are ideal and recommended for flights. They are also available as knee-high socks.

The stockings provide a graduated compression level throughout the leg, with the primary pressure focused between the ankle and calf. The pressure is not felt as bothersome but instead provides a supportive sensation.

Available in sheer black, tan skin tone, natural skin tone, and opaque black.

Price: NIS 67-118

Where: JACK KUBA retail stores and website