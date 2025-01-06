The Israeli hotel offering a 24-Hour stay

My stay at the Mamilla Hotel in Jerusalem was part of a special winter package called “Pause.” This package allows you to arrive at the hotel early and leave late—24 hours of relaxation where the hotel takes care of everything, leaving you to simply show up.

The package includes two breakfasts, one of which is available on the day of arrival until 10:30 AM, a guided chef workshop, a boutique wine-tasting experience, classes at the health and fitness center, and an entry voucher to one of Jerusalem’s museums.

Learning Techniques for Preparing Raw Fish

Sitting at the bar with a glass of red wine by my side, I watched as the chef demonstrated techniques for working with raw fish. With precise knife skills, he cut the fish, offering tips on how to replicate the process at home. After a bit of seasoning, he plated and served me a tartare dish. The delicate flavors exploded in my mouth, and as I sipped the wine, I realized I had embarked on a vacation I desperately needed.

A 24-hour getaway at the Mamilla Hotel in Jerusalem—but as I prefer, this was no ordinary 24-hour vacation. It started early, at 10:00 AM, when I arrived at the hotel and checked in at the reception desk. I quickly dropped my bags in the room and headed straight to the dining room for breakfast (served from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM), which was rich and indulgent.

Freshly squeezed orange juice and coffee were served at the table. The buffet included an omelet station, a variety of salads, breads, and fish. We sat by the window overlooking a patio constructed of ancient stones—a perfect blend of old and new, much like the overall design of the hotel.

Mamilla Hotel (credit: Daniel Lila) After breakfast, I returned to my room to rest. The suite I stayed in was spacious and meticulously designed, featuring a bathroom with both a bathtub and a shower, clad in natural stone. The bed was massive, comfortable, and luxurious—perfectly in tune with the hotel’s vacation vibe. Through the large window, I had views of Mamilla Boulevard on one side and the Old City walls with the Tower of David on the other. If your room doesn’t have such stunning views, I highly recommend visiting the rooftop restaurant, one of the hotel’s three dining options, which offers panoramic views of the city that you simply must see.

Mamilla Hotel (credit: Daniel Lila) Raw Fish Workshop

Later, I participated in a raw fish workshop led by Chef Sharan Nehemiah. We gathered at the hotel bar, where glasses of wine were served and diligently refilled by the staff. Seated at the bar, we watched as the chef explained how to select fish and when he recommends buying them for the freshest results. With patience and attention, he taught us techniques for cutting the fish, optimally removing the skin, and seasoning the dishes. Participants eagerly asked questions and received practical tips from the experienced chef.

Tartare, carpaccio, and pani puri were just some of the dishes we learned to prepare. Participants interested in hands-on practice tried out the techniques under the chef’s close supervision. It was a unique and delicious way to spend the afternoon. The two-hour workshop included bottomless wine and tastings of the prepared dishes—an excellent start to a vacation in the capital.

Mamilla Hotel (credit: Nofar Friedenberg, official site) A Meat Lover’s Dinner

Dinner was served at the rooftop restaurant, where I sat by the window with panoramic views. For the first course, I had the bao with asado—it was excellent. The portion was large, just the way I like it, though I’d recommend sharing it as it’s quite filling for one person. I also tried the pani puri (similar to the dish we made during the workshop), fish shawarma, and a lamb dish served on bread. All were absolutely delicious, but the highlight was the main course.

I ordered filet steak, served with mashed potatoes and bone marrow. The steak was high-quality, juicy, and cooked to perfection—exactly the dinner I had hoped for. The side dishes complemented the meat perfectly, creating an ideal bite. For dessert, I tried the lemon pie and a dish of profiteroles filled with ice cream. The hotel's culinary standards are impressively high. A rich variety of well-prepared dishes were served both at breakfast in the dining room and at the dinner in the meat restaurant.

Mamilla Hotel (credit: AMIT GERON) The "Pause" Package

This package is available on select dates in the coming months: January 7, January 13, January 21, February 4, and February 10. Prices start at NIS 1,920 for a studio room.

If you need an excuse to visit the hotel, this package might be just the thing. A small taste of Jerusalem that provides a break from the hustle of daily life, a range of experiences, and the chance to recharge before returning to the grind. No need to worry about anything—just show up.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.