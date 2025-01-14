Apple changes direction: Samsung expected to supply camera sensors for iPhone 18

For years, Apple has relied solely on Sony's camera sensors for its iPhone series. However, over the past year, reports have surfaced regarding the tech giant's intention to diversify its supply sources. The reason? Concerns about the reliability and availability of Sony's new technologies. At the center of this consideration is Samsung—Apple's major rival in the mobile market—which offers an innovative and attractive solution.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected Apple analyst at TF International, Apple may begin using Samsung's imaging sensors as early as the iPhone 18, which is expected to be unveiled in September 2026. Samsung is developing for Apple a cutting-edge imaging sensor based on a "three-layer structure" design—a technology that separates the photodiode layer (conversion of light into electrical signals) from the processing layer (where the signals are processed). This new structure enables faster photography, higher image quality in low-light conditions, and significant improvements in color accuracy and dynamic range. Apple may begin using Samsung's imaging sensors as early as the iPhone 18, which is expected to be unveiled in September 2026 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Reports suggest that the sensor is likely to be integrated into the 48-megapixel camera of the iPhone 18 models. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung does not intend to reserve its best innovations solely for Apple. Alongside its development for the iPhone, the company is also working on another impressive sensor—a 500-megapixel sensor intended for its future Galaxy devices.

Over the years, Apple has collaborated with several sensor suppliers. From 2011 to the present, Sony has been the leader in this field for Apple, starting with the iPhone 4s, which featured an 8-megapixel camera. Prior to that, companies like Omnivision and Micron supplied Apple with sensors for the early iPhone models, when cameras were less advanced and had only basic functionalities.