Paradise in the heart of the desert: The perfect freedom atmosphere

The Six Senses Shaharut resort, one of the flagship hotels of the prestigious chain, offers a vacation at an international standard without leaving the country. Located just 45 minutes north of Eilat, in the heart of the Eilot region in Israel’s southern Negev desert, it provides convenient access to a serene and breathtaking area. Built over ten years, the resort spans 188 dunams (46 acres) and features 60 meticulously designed villas and suites that blend harmoniously with the enchanting desert landscape. The planning prioritizes preserving the natural topography of the desert and utilizes natural materials that reflect the colors of the surroundings.

The Six Senses network, a leader in environmentally conscious hotels, operates unique sites worldwide with a strong commitment to ecological values. At the Shaharut hotel, as with other locations in the chain, green construction principles guided the planning and building process, emphasizing the use of local materials, integration with the topography, and preservation of the region's distinctive character. This environmental approach is evident in every aspect of the planning and operations, aiming to provide guests with an extraordinary experience that reflects the beauty and essence of the desert.

The Six Senses Shaharut hotel offers guests spacious villas and suites with breathtaking and simultaneously calming designs, a luxurious spa featuring six treatment rooms, saunas, steam rooms, a hammam, innovative treatments, and a presidential spa suite; two swimming pools—an outdoor pool measuring 150 square meters and an indoor pool of 120 square meters; a fitness center and yoga studio with desert views; the renowned Midian restaurant, led by chef David Bitton, offering diverse culinary options inspired by the global network’s culinary philosophy; the Jamila bar with cocktails infused with local herbal aromas and an impressive record library curated by the Teder group; multi-purpose spaces and a desert activity center that occasionally hosts various retreats, performances, and workshops.

Architect Daniela Plesner explains: “The central and dramatic experience felt upon arriving at Shaharut is the infinite power of the desert. The combination of almost entirely exposed land with the view of the Arava and Edom Mountains creates the strength and spirit of the place. Thus, preserving the unique atmosphere was the most critical guiding principle in planning the hotel. Building in such a pristine area can seem contradictory, so integrating into the topography and using local and blended materials was key to turning the site into a unique experience that allows guests to connect with the desert in its purest form. The main concept of the construction plan was to preserve the mountain contours and leave the peaks as exposed as possible. Thus, we planned the structures along the slopes’ edges, in the lowest spots possible within the steep topography.”

Local artist Shag Grich, who led the ancient construction techniques used in the hotel, shares: “The choice of materials and methods in the hotel stemmed from an ideology and a desire to preserve ancient stone construction traditions from 2,000 years ago, as well as the use of recycled materials. All the wood in the hotel is reclaimed teak from Burma, felled about two centuries ago and used in building houses, bridges, ships, and more. Additionally, we purchased raw materials from dismantled old buildings and repurposed them into furniture, floors, doors, and ceilings for the hotel. For me, the Shaharut hotel represents a decade of joint artistic creation filled with love for the material, nature, and humanity.”