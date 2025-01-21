10 unforgettable wedding dresses for the aisle

Every bride-to-be knows that whether she chooses to switch outfits during the event or stick to one dress, the big, dramatic, and most special gown is undoubtedly the one she wears to the aisle. It’s the dress – the one that transforms her from a bride into a married woman, sanctified and celebrated. We’ve selected 10 unforgettable wedding dresses, each more unique than the last:

Inbal Dror

Inbal Dror’s latest collection celebrates three-dimensional elements – whether it’s oversized pearls, puffed sleeves, or unique appliqués. We can’t get enough of this gown, which offers the feeling of a modern princess with an especially coquettish and feminine bow, striking a balance between restrained and dramatic. Oria Azran (credit: PR)

Oria Azran

This wedding dress by Oria Azran, with its Victorian-inspired design and unapologetic sexy touches, features a corset and a unique skirt that will leave everyone speechless on the way to the aisle – all crafted in delicate and surprising lace.

Julie Vino (credit: PR)

Julie Vino

Sometimes restraint is what creates all the drama. Julie Vino is known for her love of clean lines with unique twists, and this dress undoubtedly captures the almost impossible balance between simplicity and drama. On one hand, a clean, minimalist look without embellishments or appliqués; on the other, a fabric that steals the show, combining a timeless corset with a boldness that proves less can truly be more. Liel & Cavalli (credit: PR)

Liel & Cavalli

We can’t stop thinking about this gown by designer Liel Yamin for the aisle. Whether it’s the dramatic floral detail above the chest or the one-of-a-kind skirt that seems to merge flowers, clouds, or dreams within it, this is nothing less than a masterpiece. Dror Kontento (credit: PR)

Dror Kontento

The unique train on this gown by Dror Kontento ensures that the walk down the aisle will be the event of the wedding. Featuring a larger-than-life bow that seamlessly integrates with the clean and restrained dress, it turns the back of the gown into an unforgettable story. Liz Martinez (credit: PR)

Liz Martinez

We have a soft spot for designs that combine styles, bridging the trendy and the classic. This gown by Liz Martinez features a sheer, uniquely designed corset paired with a voluminous tulle skirt that resembles a cloud, making it feel as if the bride is floating on her way to the aisle. Berta (credit: PR)

Berta

Berta is undoubtedly synonymous with larger-than-life drama. This dress, combining sparkling stones with an enormous skirt and a train, exudes Hollywood glamour for a bride who knows she’s the star. We can’t stop imagining how stunning the photos will look as the gown sparkles and shines with every flash. Shlomit Azrad (credit: PR)

Shlomit Azrad

Lace is meant to convey delicacy and romance, but this gown by Shlomit Azrad offers a surprising and effortless twist – featuring oversized lace appliqués that create an interesting transparency effect, an extra-high slit, and a flowing skirt. Without a doubt, it’s a perfect choice for the aisle. Stav Jan (credit: PR)

Stav Jan

We've become accustomed to seeing three-dimensional appliqués on wedding dresses, but occasionally we come across a gown that provides a fresh twist on everything we know. This dress by Stav Jan gives the impression of butterflies fluttering around it, creating a magical and especially romantic vibe.

Eisenstein

Eisenstein’s designs are known for their delicate balance between classic and sexy, with plenty of transparency inspired by lingerie. For the bride seeking a romantic, sexy, and enchanting look for the aisle, this gown is the perfect choice.