Iconic nourishing hair oil returns in a new edition

For the 60th anniversary celebration of KÉRASTASE, the international brand is launching the iconic Elixir Ultime hair oil with a new formula and a refillable bottle.

The new oil includes a formula with nourishing oils known for their beneficial properties, providing the hair with intense nourishment, flexibility, softness, and shine: wild camellia oil, French camellia oil, marula oil, argan oil, and more. The result: deep nourishment to the hair fiber, strengthening and protection, shine creation, and assistance against frizz.

The oil has an exceptionally lightweight texture, absorbs very quickly, and imparts shine and radiance even to dull or frizzy hair, while also acting as a heat protector during styling.

Price: NIS 229.90 (NIS 172.90 for the refill bottle).

Available at select stores nationwide, authorized salons, and online stores.