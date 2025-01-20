Dr. Maya Rosman: Lacking iron? Add these foods to your diet

The Popeye-spinach myth persists, even though two generations may not even know who Popeye is. To recap: Popeye was a cartoon sailor who gained superhuman strength by eating canned spinach, causing his muscles to bulge instantly.

Since 1929, the year the comic character was created, numerous studies have shown that spinach offers many nutritional benefits, including a high iron content. However, the iron in spinach is not its greatest advantage and certainly can't justify an entire comic series. Why?

Spinach is rich in iron but also contains oxalic acid, which interferes with iron absorption in the body. The body needs iron to prevent anemia, deliver oxygen to the entire body for energy, and provide us with strength. But spinach isn't the best source of iron.

What's in Spinach?

Folic Acid: Essential for brain function and preventing birth defects.

Vitamin K: Required for blood clotting.

Vitamin A: Important for vision and skin health.

Iron: One cup of raw spinach contains 0.813 mg of iron, while one cup of cooked spinach contains 6.4 mg of iron (cooking reduces water content and concentrates the iron).

1. Plant-based foods generally contain more iron than animal-based foods, but the absorption rate is much lower—around 1% to 15% of the consumed amount. 2. The body needs iron to produce hemoglobin and myoglobin, proteins that transport oxygen from the lungs to muscles and throughout the body.

Types of Iron

1. Heme Iron: Found in meat, fish, and poultry. Absorption rate: 15%–35%.

2. Non-Heme Iron: Found in plants and also in some animal products. Absorption rate is lower. Spinach contains non-heme iron, which is less absorbable. Oxalic acid in spinach prevents the body from absorbing more than 90% of its iron.

3. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) enhances iron absorption. Adding vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits or tomatoes to meals can significantly boost iron absorption.

4. Certain foods and beverages hinder iron absorption:

Phytates: Found in grains, legumes, and nuts.

Polyphenols: Found in vegetables, spices, tea, coffee, red wine, and cocoa.

Calcium: Primarily from dairy products, inhibits both heme and non-heme iron absorption. It's advisable to avoid dairy or coffee/tea alongside iron-rich meals.

Other Plant-Based Iron Sources

For vegetarians and anyone seeking plant-based iron sources, here are some examples:

Leafy Green Vegetables: Beet greens, broccoli, Swiss chard, kale, and green beans.

Iron-Rich Vegetables: Sweet potatoes and leafy greens with an absorption rate of 7%–9%, higher than grains (4%) and dried legumes (2%).

Recommended Iron Intake

Men and Postmenopausal Women: 10–11 mg per day.

Premenopausal Women: 18 mg per day due to menstrual iron loss.

Higher Needs: Pregnant women, children, endurance athletes, vegans/vegetarians, and individuals with chronic conditions like kidney failure.

Signs of Iron Deficiency

A simple blood test can quickly confirm iron deficiency, but the body also exhibits symptoms:

Fatigue

Pale skin

Sensitivity to cold

Hair loss

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Rapid heartbeat Recipe for Bulgarian Spinach "Omelet" – A Satisfying 100-Calorie Protein Dish

A quick and delicious recipe I love—part pancake, part omelet, part mini quiche. All in one, and most importantly, a satisfying protein dish with just 100 calories.

Ingredients:

½ cup chopped baby spinach

1 egg

20 grams crumbled Bulgarian cheese

Optional: granulated garlic or other spices

Instructions:

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

2. Heat a frying pan with cooking spray, pour in the mixture.

3. After a few minutes, flip the "omelet" as a single unit to prevent it from falling apart.

4. Cook for a few more minutes.

A filling, fun, and quick recipe. Call it an omelet, a giant pancake, or a mini quiche—either way, it's delicious and healthy.

