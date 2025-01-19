What’s the connection between a beauty brand, a New York diner, and Kiryat Bialik?

To celebrate the expansion of the "LIFTER" series and the launch of new lip products by Maybelline New York, the brand's first pop-up in Israel will open at Ofer Krayot Mall. Designed in an American diner style, the pop-up will run from January 19, 2025, to January 23, 2025, and will be open to the public.

Styled like an American diner, the pop-up will operate during the mall's regular hours, showcasing and highlighting the new range of lip products by Maybelline New York, the world’s #1 makeup brand. Professional makeup tutorials will be held daily from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, offering visitors personal consultations and professional lip makeup guidance from certified makeup artists.

Maybelline's pop-up at Ofer Krayot Mall (credit: PR) Maybelline's pop-up at Ofer Krayot Mall (credit: PR) Frida Uziel (credit: Tal Abudi)

To mark the opening, content creator and "Big Brother" winner Frida Uziel, who leads the Maybelline New York brand in Israel, will visit the pop-up on Monday, January 20, 2025, between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM. She will share her makeup secrets with the audience, including demonstrations and tips on achieving full and flawless lips using the new products.

The Maybelline New York pop-up will be located near the Super-Pharm branch on the first floor of Ofer Krayot Mall.