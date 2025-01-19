What’s the connection between a beauty brand, a New York diner, and Kiryat Bialik?

To celebrate the expansion of the "LIFTER" series and the launch of new lip products by Maybelline New York, the brand's first pop-up in Israel will open at Ofer Krayot Mall. Designed in an American diner style, the pop-up will run from January 19, 2025, to January 23, 2025, and will be open to the public.
Styled like an American diner, the pop-up will operate during the mall's regular hours, showcasing and highlighting the new range of lip products by Maybelline New York, the world’s #1 makeup brand. Professional makeup tutorials will be held daily from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, offering visitors personal consultations and professional lip makeup guidance from certified makeup artists.
To mark the opening, content creator and "Big Brother" winner Frida Uziel, who leads the Maybelline New York brand in Israel, will visit the pop-up on Monday, January 20, 2025, between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM. She will share her makeup secrets with the audience, including demonstrations and tips on achieving full and flawless lips using the new products.
The Maybelline New York pop-up will be located near the Super-Pharm branch on the first floor of Ofer Krayot Mall.