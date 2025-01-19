Galaxy Ring: Samsung's smart ring is coming to Israel

After about six months of anticipation, Samsung announced today (Monday) that its Galaxy Ring smart device, which has become one of its most talked-about products over the past year, will soon be available in Israel. This launch is part of a global initiative to bring the ring to 16 new markets, including Greece, South Africa, New Zealand, Taiwan, and, of course, Israel. This marks another significant step by Samsung to expand the reach of its health and technology products to a wider audience.

According to the company, the launch in these new markets, including Israel, is expected to begin in February 2025. However, an official launch date for the Israeli market has not yet been announced.

For those unfamiliar, Samsung's Galaxy Ring is a wearable smart device designed for health monitoring and lifestyle improvement. It provides accurate tracking of health metrics such as heart rate, sleep, stress levels, and respiration, through integration with the Samsung Health app. Additionally, it is made from water-resistant titanium, weighs only 3 grams, and comes in nine different sizes with a customization kit to ensure a perfect fit for every user.

In addition to its existing features, Samsung plans to introduce more capabilities to the Galaxy Ring throughout 2025. In the first half of the year, a Sleep Environment Report feature will be launched, utilizing data on temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity collected through smart devices connected to Samsung's SmartThings system. In the second half of the year, a new feature will be added to provide users with personalized recommendations for optimal sleep and wake times based on their sleep habits and health data.