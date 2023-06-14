Send up to 150 applications at once with LazyApply

Apply to 150 jobs with just one click using the LazyApply Job Application tool on sale for just $67.99 (reg. $149).

Looking for a new job is a challenging endeavor. Updating a resume, crafting different cover letters for specific employers, and navigating various websites for that perfect job can be overwhelming and stressful.

Although stressful, the process is necessary for those seeking employment. LazyApply Job Application helps alleviate some of those pressures by allowing users to apply to various jobs with just one click. And now you can purchase a lifetime license to LazyApply Job Application Basic for $67.99.

Rated 4.5 stars on the Chrome Web Store, LazyApply Job Application allows users to apply to more than 150 jobs with a single click. It’s the ideal tool for LinkedIn, Indeed, and other job platforms.

LazyApply automates the application process, which, in turn, can save you hours. The software utilizes Job GPT, and its script uses advanced algorithms that prevent your profiles from being blocked by platforms. In addition, daily analytics offer a detailed view of job application performance.

Application assistance is just the tip of the iceberg with LazyApply. Subscribers are offered one weekly consultation call, where they’ll learn strategies to craft applications. CV improvement tips are provided, as well, to give your CV better visibility.

One verified buyer, Abayomi M., wrote, “Bought this because I thought it was interesting. Just wasn’t sure if it actually worked, but I was hoping it would save a lot of time filling out applications. Tried it out on a couple of sites. Works perfectly.”

Google Chrome is required to run the software, and updates are offered for the duration of one’s subscription.

LazyApply helps take a lot of job-search stress away by allowing users to apply to up to 150 jobs with just one click. Purchase it today for $67.99 (reg. $149) to boost your job-seeking efforts.

Prices subject to change.