A matzah miracle in Uganda

The Jewish community in Kampala, Uganda faced a crisis as the Passover holiday approached – they could not get hold of matzah. Due to corona, the regular channels that they generally relied upon for matzah delivery failed.

Avram Mukiibi, one of the community leaders, turned to former Knesset member Rabbi Dov Lipman, who serves as Secretary General of the Confederation of United Zionists (CUZ). Mukiibi, is the CUZ representative in Uganda.

CUZ purchased matzah for the community and sent it on a flight with one of the NGO representatives who arrived in Kampala on Thursday. Lipman worked with CUZ Chairman David Yaari to identify an Israeli NGO currently working in Uganda that asked to remain anonymous.

“Our entire community thanks the Confederation of United Zionists for helping our community celebrate Pesach the right way,” said Mukiibi. “We truly are one people who can count on one another and this is just another example of how Israel helps to strengthen global Jewry.”

“United Zionism is not simply a slogan. While our primary focus is bringing Jews together to support Israel and to make Israel central to their lives, we must also be ready to help one another, especially in moments of need. I am honored that we were able to help and that Avram and his community will now be able to celebrate Pesach properly and with great joy,” said Lipman.

