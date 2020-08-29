Antisemitism institute halts activities in support of African-Americans

ISGAP is an institute devoted to the academic study and scholarly research on the origins, processes, and manifestations of global antisemitism, in addition to other forms of prejudice. The press release noted that ISGAP stands in solidarity with African-Americans in their struggle against the continuation of policy brutality in the US, while also noting that it supports the fights for civil and basic human rights, including legal equality.

Natan Sharansky , an Israeli politician, human rights activist and former refusenik in the Soviet Union during the 1970s and 1980s, and the current Chairman of ISGAP, said in conjunction with the announcement that “We must respond to antisemitism and racism from all sectors of society and from all parts of the political spectrum, including the extreme left and right, and from societal institutions. Tolerating hatred of any kind erodes the rights of all citizens and weakens our democratic institutions.”

Similarly, Charles Asher Small, Director of ISGAP, pointed to the connection between antisemitism and racism against African-Americans, saying, "Hatred of any kind, including racism and antisemitism, once unleashed knows no boundaries. At ISGAP we are concerned by recent manifestations of racism and antisemitism and the rise of radical extremism that espouse intolerance to communities that have been targeted by hatred historically.

“In a time of the growing fragmentation of our society, where radicals preaching hate are gaining traction, people of goodwill must build bridges based on respect and understanding, and work to promote human rights and dignity for all citizens,” Small added.

Small further stated that “ISGAP will halt all of its activities for 48 hours, as a gesture to stand in solidarity with the African American community, and with all those of diverse backgrounds standing for civil and rights human rights, including the crucial notion of equality under one legal system.”

