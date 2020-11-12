The American Jewish Committee presented the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force on Online Antisemitism its recommendations on how to combat antisemitism online in the near future.“The future of combating antisemitism, in many ways, is combating the digitization of the problem. We all need to send the message that antisemitism in any form is unacceptable on or offline,” AJC US director for combating antisemitism Holly Huffnagle told the task force, which is made up of representatives from the US Congress, Knesset and Canadian, UK and Australian Parliaments. Online antisemitism has become more widespread in recent years, as detailed in the AJC's report on The State of Antisemitism in America released in October. According to the report, 88% of American Jews said antisemitism in the country is a serious problem and 82% said it was on the rise, with one out of five (22%) saying they have been targeted by antisemitic remarks online or through social media in the last five years.Out of this group, 62% were targeted over Facebook, with 33% over Twitter, 12% over Instagram and 10% on YouTube. And nearly half (46%) of American Jews who reported these incidents to the platforms said no steps were ever taken. This has led to more and more Jews (24%) avoiding posting content online that would identify them as Jewish or disclose their views on Jewish issues.“When we think about arguments in support of free speech online, the AJC report shows American Jews feel intimidated and chilled from speaking. The online space is not an equal free speech playing field,” Huffnagle told the task force.Chief among these recommendations was to deal with the social media companies, as they have become “breeding grounds for violence and extremism,” she said.“Major tech companies’ business models rely on increased engagement, and we know lies, fear, and anger generate the most engagement. After all, lies spread six times faster than truth. It is imperative to our efforts that antisemitic content is reported and removed when it violates the platform’s policies.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}While some social media platforms are taking steps to address this, notably Facebook's recent ban of Holocaust denial content, there are other steps that need to be taken. One of these steps is to demand transparency for tech platforms, with improved and harmonized moderation to ensure equal enforcement of community standards and policies. These should also be analyzed by the task force, who should be made able to quickly gather ad share data to see if ti is adequately banning content.In addition, there also needs to be focus on less mainstream platforms, such as the more well known Twitch and TikTok and the more obscure fringe platforms such as 8chan (now known as 8kun). The task force must also be made able to adequately tackle websites that are no longer hosted in the US, which are typically now hosted in countries with less restriction such as former Soviet states or in Southeast Asia, Huffnagle explained.Furthermore, the steps must also be taken to designate transnational white supremacist groups as terrorist groups, forcing social media platforms to remove their content, as this would serve to limit online recruitment.And above all else, the Huffnagle recommended the task force encourage tech firms adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, in order to have artificial intelligence and human moderators to better combat antisemitic content.