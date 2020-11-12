The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

AJC presents recommendations to task force on fighting antisemitism online

Chief among these recommendations was to deal with the social media companies, as they have become “breeding grounds for violence and extremism.”

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 20:30
THE TECH giants are banning examples of antisemitism one by one, completely missing the point of the IHRA definition. (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE TECH giants are banning examples of antisemitism one by one, completely missing the point of the IHRA definition.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The American Jewish Committee presented the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force on Online Antisemitism its recommendations on how to combat antisemitism online in the near future.
“The future of combating antisemitism, in many ways, is combating the digitization of the problem. We all need to send the message that antisemitism in any form is unacceptable on or offline,” AJC US director for combating antisemitism Holly Huffnagle told the task force, which is made up of representatives from the US Congress, Knesset and Canadian, UK and Australian Parliaments.
Online antisemitism has become more widespread in recent years, as detailed in the AJC's report on The State of Antisemitism in America released in October. According to the report, 88% of American Jews said antisemitism in the country is a serious problem and 82% said it was on the rise, with one out of five (22%) saying they have been targeted by antisemitic remarks online or through social media in the last five years.
Out of this group, 62% were targeted over Facebook, with 33% over Twitter, 12% over Instagram and 10% on YouTube. And nearly half (46%) of American Jews who reported these incidents to the platforms said no steps were ever taken. This has led to more and more Jews (24%) avoiding posting content online that would identify them as Jewish or disclose their views on Jewish issues.
“When we think about arguments in support of free speech online, the AJC report shows American Jews feel intimidated and chilled from speaking. The online space is not an equal free speech playing field,” Huffnagle told the task force.
Chief among these recommendations was to deal with the social media companies, as they have become “breeding grounds for violence and extremism,” she said.
“Major tech companies’ business models rely on increased engagement, and we know lies, fear, and anger generate the most engagement. After all, lies spread six times faster than truth. It is imperative to our efforts that antisemitic content is reported and removed when it violates the platform’s policies.”
While some social media platforms are taking steps to address this, notably Facebook's recent ban of Holocaust denial content, there are other steps that need to be taken. One of these steps is to demand transparency for tech platforms, with improved and harmonized moderation to ensure equal enforcement of community standards and policies. These should also be analyzed by the task force, who should be made able to quickly gather ad share data to see if ti is adequately banning content.
In addition, there also needs to be focus on less mainstream platforms, such as the more well known Twitch and TikTok and the more obscure fringe platforms such as 8chan (now known as 8kun).
The task force must also be made able to adequately tackle websites that are no longer hosted in the US, which are typically now hosted in countries with less restriction such as former Soviet states or in Southeast Asia, Huffnagle explained.
Furthermore, the steps must also be taken to designate transnational white supremacist groups as terrorist groups, forcing social media platforms to remove their content, as this would serve to limit online recruitment.
And above all else, the Huffnagle recommended the task force encourage tech firms adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, in order to have artificial intelligence and human moderators to better combat antisemitic content.


Tags social media white supremacist antisemitism American Jewish Committee AJC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by