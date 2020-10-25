Albania to host first ever Balkans Forum Against Antisemitism

The Albania parliament announced it would host the first ever Balkans Forum Against Antisemitism, bringing officials and lawmakers from the region and beyond together to make a unified front to fight antisemitism.Taking place online on October 28 at 4:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. EST), the event will include a wide range of notable figures from across the world. Speaker include:Edi Rama, prime minister of the Republic of Albania Michael R. Pompeo, United States secretary of stateDavid Maria Sassoli, president of the European ParliamentGramoz Ruçi, speaker of parliament of the Republic of AlbaniaVjosa Osmani, speaker of parliament of the Republic of KosovoTalat Xhaferi, speaker of parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia Yariv Levin, Knesset speakerOmer Yankelevich, Diaspora affairs ministerJacky Rosen, US senator (D-NV)Miguel Ángel Moratinos, high representative for the United Nations Alliance of CivilizationsElan Carr, United States special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitismLord John Mann, United Kingdom's adviser on antisemitismNatan Sharansky, human rights icon and former government ministerSpeaking ahead of the landmark event, Combat Antisemitism Movement director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa said that: “There is simply no place for antisemitism, racism or hatred in modern, open and decent societies. The Balkans Forum Against Antisemitism is designed to establish clear steps which will help make this a reality across the region.”The announcement comes days after Albania officially adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, becoming the first Muslim-majority nation to do so.Participants can register in advance here: https://balkans.combatantisemitism.org/