Antisemitic graffiti in UK city blamed on Labour Party activists

Two large graffiti signs reading "Jewish lives matter" have been found in the city of Brighton and Hove on England's south coast.The signs appeared on the same day that former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was readmitted to his party following a recent suspension for downplaying the results of an investigation which found that Labour had mishandled complaints of antisemitism within the party under his leadership. The graffiti was scrawled in black spray paint on a wall near the coastal promenade in Hove, and on what appears to be a municipal shed near one of the city's park squares. A resident of Brighton and Hove, Naomi Kapuza, told The Jerusalem Post that the graffiti was "reflective of a nasty Jew hating cohort [within the city] who are obsessed and fixated with us."I have no doubt that this graffiti is in response to the Labour Party disciplinary meeting happening the same day, during which they decided to reinstate Jeremy Corbyn, and the allegation that Jews are making up the charges of antisemitism," she added.Brighton and Hove has become a hotbed of antisemitism in recent years, due to the strong presence of Labour and Green party activists in the city. In 2014, Israel-owned SodaStream was forced to close down its outlet in the city following a two-year-long boycott campaign against it, despite the outlet running a profit. However, anti-Israel activism has since developed into open antisemitism.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In 2018 a Labour activist was exposed as calling for a "march on the synagogues." The following year, a red substance was found splashed across the doors of Brighton's Middle Street synagogue, a 144-year-old Grade II listed building. Sussex Police were reluctant to investigate, dismissing the substance as a drink which had merely been splashed and deeming the incident not to be malicious.Kapuza was unconvinced."The incidents and vile rhetoric from Labour and left wing activists incidents over the years, in this city, leave me in no doubt as to what these people really believe," she said, pointing out that every one of the city's MPs represent either the Labour or Green party."A local community group is regularly awash with vindictive commentary, blaming Jews for Corbyn losing the General Election," she added.Britain's Labour Party is currently in turmoil after its National Executive Committee ruled on Tuesday to readmit former leader Jeremy Corbyn to the party following his three-week suspension for downplaying the findings of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission into Labour's handling of antisemitism allegations.Corbyn responded to the report by saying that reports of antisemitism with the party were "dramatically overstated for political reasons" by opponents and "much of the media." However, he later walked back his remarks, giving the NEC grounds to reinstate him.The party's current leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has sought to move the party on from rows over antisemitism, responded by saying: "I know that this has been another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle antisemitism."The Board of Deputies of British Jews said that the decision to reinstate him was a "retrograde step for the party in its relations with the Jewish community," while Gideon Falter, chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, said Corbyn's readmission showed that "the Jewish community has been conned" by the party.However, Kapuza said that the Jewish leadership did not speak for her or many other British Jews on this matter."In order for Jews to be conned by a Corbynite from the Labour Party, yet again, they would have to be either extremely gullible or else in denial," she said."To be conned, one would need to have accepted Keir Starmer's promise. To do that, one would need to have denied his collaboration with the Corbyn regime over many years."I find it humiliating to have some spokespeople claiming to speak for us talking about the Jewish Community in this way. It is inaccurate and does not reflect the sensible and strong nature of so many of us. If people say the Jewish Community was conned, they are saying that we were gullible and trusted someone who had only shown us he was untrustworthy, as though we are all stupid. I do not believe any but a very small minority of British Jews actually chose to believe Keir Starmer."Highlighting Starmer's failure to stand with his Jewish Labour party colleagues who faced abuse under Corbyn's leadership and his willingness to campaign for the Labour Party in the general election, Kapuza likened the willingness by some Jews to trust his leadership as being "like someone returning to an abusive partner again and again," and said that those people were in a state of denial. "I don't believe most British Jews are feeling conned by the Labour Party at all," she added. "I believe most Jews are thinking: 'This is exactly what we expected.'"