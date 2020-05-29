Antisemitic incidents in Austria increased by 9.5% since 2017

A report by the Jewish Community of Vienna (IKG) , Austria’s European Jewish Congress (EJC) affiliate, in cooperation with the Forum against Antisemitism (FgA) showed that 550 antisemitic incidents were reported in Austria in 2019. The number of cases increased by 9.5% since 2017 when the last report was issued, according to EJC."Among the 550 incidents there were 6 physical assaults, 18 instances of threats, 78 instances of damage and desecration of Jewish property, 209 instances of mass-produced antisemitic literature and 239 instances of abusive behavior. While the number of physical assaults and threats saw a decrease, the number of attacks on property increased by over 50%," EJC wrote in a press release on its website. The the perpetrators of these crimes had several different motives, according to the report. However, the majority of crimes were carried out by "right-wing extremists," according to EJC. Other ideological motives include radical Islam and far-left extremism. Over 220 of the incidents could not be connected to a specific ideology. “Jewish life is an integral part of Austria and most of our fellow citizens know this," said IKG President Oskar Deutsch told EJC. "Unfortunately, there is an increasing number of people in Austria who stir up antisemitism and who engage in antisemitic acts.”For the report, the IKG used the IHRA definition of antisemtism, which states that "antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”“This report must act as an additional incentive to develop a holistic national and European strategy against antisemitism and to proceed swiftly to implementation. We cannot waste any more time,” said IKG General Secretary Benjamin Nägele. On Wednesday, Germany announced that its antisemitic crime rate was at its highest level since 2001, reporting 2,000 crimes targeting Jews in 2019. The number of antisemitic crimes in 2019 was 13% higher than it was in 2018.
Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.
Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.