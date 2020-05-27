More than 2,000 antisemitic crimes in Germany, highest rate since 2001

BERLIN - German authorities announced on Wednesday the highest recorded number of antisemitic crime since 2001, with more than 2,000 crimes targeting Jews covering the year 2019. The number of antisemitic crimes in 2019 was 13% higher than it was in 2018.The Berlin paper Tagesspiegel reported that, “most offenses against Jews are assigned to right-wing offenders. The most brutal attack was the attack by Stephan Balliet on the synagogue in Halle in October. Balliet tried unsuccessfully to open the door to the fully occupied synagogue and then, in his anger, killed two passersby.” The neo-Nazi Balliet was wedded to an antisemitic world view that included the “Zionist-occupied government” theory.Germany’s statistical data about the causes of antisemitism have faced criticism over the years.In 2017, the German paper Die Welt reported that an outbreak of Islamic-animated antisemitism was registered as right-wing extremism. According to Die Welt’s report, “the Islamic share of antisemitic offenses is clearly under-counted in police statistics.”