The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic sentiment in Sweden down, study finds

Antisemitic attitudes prevalent in Muslim community, far-right supporters

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 1, 2021 18:34
The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. (photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
The Swedish flag is seen at Gamla Stan, the Old City of Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017.
(photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
A new study of antisemitism in Sweden has shown that anti-Jewish prejudices are decreasing in the country among the majority of the population, although prevalent among the Muslim community and those identifying with far-right Sweden Democrats Party.
The study was commissioned by the Living History Forum and conducted by the Novus Sweden Panel polling organization and based on responses from 3,507 individuals aged 18-79. 
The results were compared to a 2005 study conducted by Statistics Sweden for Brå and the Living History Forum. 
The new 2020 study asked interviewees numerous questions regarding attitudes towards Jews, and towards classic antisemitic canards. 
In response to the statement "Jews have too much influence in the world today," 11% of interviewees agreed, compared to 15% in 2015.
In 2005, 17% agreed to some degree with the statement "The Jews control US foreign policy" but in the 2020 study this figure fell to 12%. 
And in response to the statement "The Jews have great influence over the world economy" 21% agreed in full or in part with the assertion in 2020, compared to 26% in 2005.
The canard that “Jews have a strong influence over the media” was also posed to interviewees, with 13% agreeing with the assertion in 2020, compared to 19% in 2005. 
Antisemitism related to the Holocaust was also investigated, and also appears to be on the decline. 
In 2005, 14% agreed in full or in part with the statement “The Jews use the Nazi extermination of the Jews (the Holocaust) for economic and political purposes,” while in 2020 that figure had fallen to 10%.
And in 2005, 17% agreed with the statement “The Jews believe they are the only ones who have suffered (in the past),” while in 2020 that proportion was 13%.
The study noted that antisemitic attitudes were more prevalent among respondents born outside of Sweden, in particular in the Middle East, saying this may reflect “the adoption of antisemitic attitudes and ideas found in their countries of birth.”
The study asserted that this phenomenon “goes some way in explaining the greater prevalence of antisemitic attitudes found among respondents with Muslim affiliation, because a significant proportion of people in this category have a migration background in the Middle East.”
The report also found that Swedes who support the far-right Sweden Democrats Party also demonstrate higher levels of antisemitic sentiment than the general population. 
“The present analysis also found a higher prevalence of antisemitic attitudes among respondents who sympathized with the Sweden Democrats, in line with what studies in other European countries have shown for antisemitic attitudes among sections of the electorate who sympathize with right-wing populist and nationalist parties,” the report said.
“According to the results of the present study, the prevalence of antisemitic attitudes and ideas in the Swedish population fell between 2005 and 2020,” it concluded. 
“The fact that support for antisemitic attitudes and ideas has weakened is positive. But it should be noted the results show that antisemitic beliefs live on.”


Tags Muslims sweden sweden nazism antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to unite and form a government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by