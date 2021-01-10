The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

AOC condemns Confederate flag raised outside Jewish Heritage Museum

Within her statement, AOC called out white supremacists directly for the crimes committed on Thursday, while firming a call to stand by her Jewish constituents and neighbors.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JANUARY 10, 2021 10:06
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reacts to a colleague on the floor of the House Chamber a members of congress gathered to take their oath of office during the first session of the 117th House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 3, 2021 (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reacts to a colleague on the floor of the House Chamber a members of congress gathered to take their oath of office during the first session of the 117th House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 3, 2021
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the hanging of a US Confederate flag outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust on Thursday night.
Within her statement, AOC called out white supremacists directly for the acts committed on Thursday, while firming a call to stand by her Jewish constituents and neighbors after learning the Confederate flag was raised outside of the Jewish museum in Lower Manhattan.
"We stand with our Jewish neighbors and loved ones, and will always stand to protect them from these sickening acts of hatred + intimidation," AOC wrote on Twitter Saturday night. "White supremacists should pack up their garbage and get out of our city."
"New York does not and will never welcome you," she added. "We protect each other."

AOC's response was tied to a statement by the museum which condemned the raising of the flag as antisemitic.
"This is an atrocious attack on our community and our institution, and it must be met with the swift and forceful response by law enforcement," said President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage Jack Kliger. "The Confederate flag is a potent symbol of white supremacy as evidenced by the events at the US Capitol this week."
"Such hate now has arrived at our doorstep, just steps away from a train car which once transported Jews to the Auschwitz death camp," he added. "These horrific acts of emboldened antisemitism must end now."
The Confederate flag was found tied to the front door of the museum by New York Police the night hundreds of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, with the sole intention of impeding Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into law in a harrowing assault on American democracy.
New York Senator Todd Kaminsky expressed his condemnation for the event, saying, "White supremacists clearly feel emboldened and want to let New Yorkers know that we are not safe either. We must stand up to this hatred as a united community and show that we will never be cowed or divided."
Earlier on Friday, the museum recommitted itself to education about the Holocaust and current extremism, hate and violence, in light of the events at the US Capitol.
Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol were carrying antisemitic and racist symbols, including Confederate flags, hoodies reading "Camp Auschwitz" and symbols of white supremacist groups.
“We have a responsibility to stand up and condemn the blatant bigotry displayed at the Capitol on Wednesday,” said Kliger. “We cannot be silent bystanders. We must speak up and take action wherever and whenever we witness hatred and threats of violence."
“Our museum draws on lessons from the Holocaust to educate about hate and injustice in our current times," added Kliger. "We remain committed to educating our visitors, whether in-person or online, on the reality and dangers of extremism.”
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Donald Trump Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez AOC Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by