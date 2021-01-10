AOC condemns Confederate flag raised outside Jewish Heritage Museum

NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the hanging of a US Confederate flag outside the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust on Thursday night.Within her statement, AOC called out white supremacists directly for the acts committed on Thursday, while firming a call to stand by her Jewish constituents and neighbors after learning the Confederate flag was raised outside of the Jewish museum in Lower Manhattan."We stand with our Jewish neighbors and loved ones, and will always stand to protect them from these sickening acts of hatred + intimidation," AOC wrote on Twitter Saturday night. "White supremacists should pack up their garbage and get out of our city." "New York does not and will never welcome you," she added. "We protect each other."
AOC's response was tied to a statement by the museum which condemned the raising of the flag as antisemitic.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"This is an atrocious attack on our community and our institution, and it must be met with the swift and forceful response by law enforcement," said President and CEO of the Museum of Jewish Heritage Jack Kliger. "The Confederate flag is a potent symbol of white supremacy as evidenced by the events at the US Capitol this week.""Such hate now has arrived at our doorstep, just steps away from a train car which once transported Jews to the Auschwitz death camp," he added. "These horrific acts of emboldened antisemitism must end now."The Confederate flag was found tied to the front door of the museum by New York Police the night hundreds of US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, with the sole intention of impeding Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into law in a harrowing assault on American democracy.New York Senator Todd Kaminsky expressed his condemnation for the event, saying, "White supremacists clearly feel emboldened and want to let New Yorkers know that we are not safe either. We must stand up to this hatred as a united community and show that we will never be cowed or divided."Earlier on Friday, the museum recommitted itself to education about the Holocaust and current extremism, hate and violence, in light of the events at the US Capitol.Many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol were carrying antisemitic and racist symbols, including Confederate flags, hoodies reading "Camp Auschwitz" and symbols of white supremacist groups.“We have a responsibility to stand up and condemn the blatant bigotry displayed at the Capitol on Wednesday,” said Kliger. “We cannot be silent bystanders. We must speak up and take action wherever and whenever we witness hatred and threats of violence."“Our museum draws on lessons from the Holocaust to educate about hate and injustice in our current times," added Kliger. "We remain committed to educating our visitors, whether in-person or online, on the reality and dangers of extremism.” Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.