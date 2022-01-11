Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who infamously took part in the January 6 insurrectionist riots at the US Capitol building, told NBCNews in a December interview that the backlash she has received is akin to the experience of “the Jews in Germany.”

Ryan, who gained notoriety for a March 2021 tweet where she said ​​“Sorry, I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future, and I’m not going to jail,” was widely ridiculed online – even earning the moniker “insurrection barbie” – and was eventually sentenced to 60 days for her role in the riots. She reported to prison on December 21, according to NBCNews.



“They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’... they have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am," she said. "And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

Pressed on whether or not she was comparing her situation to the plight of Holocaust victims, Ryan replied: “You know what’s so sad? That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that,” before adding that many have made similar statements.

