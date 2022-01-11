The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Jan. 6 Capitol rioter likens treatment of conservatives to Jews in Nazi Germany

Texas woman Jenna Ryan, 50, has become something of a political social media personality since her participation in the January 6th US Capitol riot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 00:33
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who infamously took part in the January 6 insurrectionist riots at the US Capitol building, told NBCNews in a December interview that the backlash she has received is akin to the experience of “the Jews in Germany.”
Ryan, who gained notoriety for a March 2021 tweet where she said ​​“Sorry, I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future, and I’m not going to jail,” was widely ridiculed online – even earning the moniker “insurrection barbie” – and was eventually sentenced to 60 days for her role in the riots. She reported to prison on December 21, according to NBCNews.
“They’re making fun of my skin color. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’... they have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am," she said. "And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”
Pressed on whether or not she was comparing her situation to the plight of Holocaust victims, Ryan replied: “You know what’s so sad? That I’m afraid to answer your question because I will be attacked for saying that,” before adding that many have made similar statements.
Two women, one wearing a tallit, blow the shofar amid the Capitol rioting, Jan. 6, 2021. (credit: LOYD WOLF)Two women, one wearing a tallit, blow the shofar amid the Capitol rioting, Jan. 6, 2021. (credit: LOYD WOLF)
Ryan, 50, has become something of a political social media personality since the backlash to her original tweet. Her TikTok account has gained a moderate following, with much of her content revolving around vaccine misinformation or politically-based conspiracy theories. She also has previously said on Facebook that she flew to DC on January 6th on a “very cute guy’s” private jet and most recently made headlines for saying that she would spend her 60-day prison sentence “trying to lose weight,” per a December TikTok.


Tags Holocaust Nazis United States nazi riot antisemitism US politics Capitol Insurrection Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Micah Halpern

How Israel revolutionized Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by