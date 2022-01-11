The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Chase shuts down NYC ATM that gave $100 bills with Nazi symbols

Politicians demanded Chase figure out how it happened, though a manager said it was likely deposited this way into the ATM.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 05:52
A Chase bank branch and ATM are seen in New York (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Chase bank branch and ATM are seen in New York (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A New York City ATM was shut down by Chase Bank after a woman making a withdrawal reportedly received cash stamped with a swastika and Nazi iconography, Newsweek reported.
The woman in question, Upper East Side resident Robyn Roth-Moise, a 65-year-old Jewish photographer, took to social media on Saturday to share pictures of the 100-dollar bills she pulled from an ATM at a branch at 86th Street and York Avenue.
As shown in the pictures, a blue-ink swastika and what seems to be a Nazi eagle are visible on the bills.
The story was widely reported on by New York news outlets and raised questions as to how this happened.
 "I just wanted the money out of my hands," Roth-Moise told The New York Post. "I was deeply disturbed — how did it happen? How did the money get into the machine without anyone noticing it?"
Roth-Moise soon brought the bills back to one of the branches. According to the branch manager, the money was likely deposited by another customer and said that the US Secret Service - which, in addition to providing security for the president, is also in charge of dealing with counterfeit and other currency-related crimes - would likely get involved, according to Newsweek.
New York City Councilwoman Julie Menin, after seeing the tweets, reached out to Chase to have the ATM shut down for now.
"Antisemitism must be called out immediately and won't be tolerated in any form in our community or city," Menin told the news site Upper East Site.
"Horrible that a Jewish NYer--or anyone--would have to confront this when simply going to the ATM," tweeted Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine. "We need accountability from Chase on how this happened."
Simon Weisenthal Center's Rabbi Abraham Cooper also said he was contacting the bank to ask they launch an internal investigation, The New York Post reported.
For Roth-Moise, who is just one generation away from the horrors of World War II, this was the first instance of antisemitism she's experienced in all her years in the city.
“I just want other people to be aware that antisemitism is out there, even in the confines of my little UES neighborhood,” she told The New York Post. “It’s there. Are you really safe?”


Tags new york swastika Money antisemitism JPMorgan Chase International
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Micah Halpern

How Israel revolutionized Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by