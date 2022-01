WJC stands in solidarity with Colleyville Jewish community

NEW YORK – Reacting to the ongoing situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder has expressed solidarity with the Colleyville Jewish community:

"Jewish communities across the globe stand in solidarity with Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Just as when the target of a violent antisemitic attack was the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, or the synagogue in Halle, Germany, or the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California, the attack on Congregation Beth Israel is an attack on all of us. "Once again, on Shabbat , a day of prayer and solemn contemplation, a synagogue is the target of a vicious attack during which its rabbi and congregants are being held hostage by an antisemite intent on harming all that is decent in our troubled world."

