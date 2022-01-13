The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ohio Congressman posts Nazi health card in attack on DC vaccine mandate

Warren Davidson (OH) was the latest Republican to liken vaccine mandates and public health measures to Nazi-era regulations – a practice condemned by Jewish and Holocaust remembrance groups.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 03:01
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, a Republican from Ohio, listens at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hill on in Washington, DC, Sept. 30, 2021. (photo credit: Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS)
Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, a Republican from Ohio, listens at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hill on in Washington, DC, Sept. 30, 2021.
(photo credit: Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS)
Warren Davidson, a Republican Congressman from Ohio, posted a photo of a Nazi-era health pass and compared Washington, DC’s vaccine mandate to the Nazis’ dehumanization of Jews in urging local residents not to comply.
Jewish groups and Jewish Democrats blasted Davidson for the comparison, which appeared in a tweet commenting on new vaccine instructions shared by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.
“This has been done before,” Davidson said Wednesday on Twitter, posting a Nazi-era health pass that appears to be from a website selling Nazi memorabilia and has been circulating on the internet among anti-vaccine activists. He added the hashtag “#DoNotComply.”
Starting Saturday, anyone 12 and older will need to show proof of at least one vaccine shot before entering D.C. restaurants and other indoor venues.
COVID-19 Vaccination record card and a blue pen on black background. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) COVID-19 Vaccination record card and a blue pen on black background. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
“Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them,” Davidson tweeted.
Davidson was the latest Republican to liken vaccine mandates and public health measures to Nazi-era regulations, a practice condemned by Jewish and Holocaust remembrance groups.
“In what is becoming a disturbing trend, @WarrenDavidson is the latest elected official to exploit the Holocaust by making immoral and offensive comparisons between vaccine mandates and this dark period of history,” the American Jewish Committee said on Twitter. “Congressman, you must remove this shameful post and apologize.’
Ohio State Rep. Casey Weinstein, a Democrat in that state legislature’s Jewish caucus, pleaded with Davidson to retract the tweet. “Congressman, a vaccine requirement meant to PROTECT lives is NOT the same thing as the systematic GENOCIDAL MURDER of 6,000,000 Jews,” he said on Twitter.


