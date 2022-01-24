The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man finds Nazi memorabilia for sale in New South Wales, Australia

The Anti-Defamation Commission called on governments in Australia to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia after a man reported that he had seen such items being sold in New South Wales.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 06:01
Nazi memorabilia found for sale in New South Wales, Australia. (photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)
Nazi memorabilia found for sale in New South Wales, Australia.
(photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

The Anti-Defamation Commission on Sunday called for Australians to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia after the grandson of two Holocaust survivors reported that he had seen such items for sale in Bowral, New South Wales.

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation commission condemned the ongoing trade of Nazi objects, saying antique stores must not "put a price tag on extermination" and that "If Hitler were alive today, he would be applauding them for glorifying his barbaric crimes and keeping his monstrous legacy alive."

He added that Nazi memorabilia empowers white supremacists, who use them to enlist new members. Furthermore, he continued, antisemitic propaganda often inspires violence against Jews.

Nazi patches for sale in New South Wales, Australia. (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)Nazi patches for sale in New South Wales, Australia. (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

Abramovich also said that Australian veterans who died fighting the Nazis "must be turning in their graves."

"This lurid trade has to stop, and I call on all governments to honour the sacrifices of the brave Australian diggers made in defeating Hitler, and to follow the state of Victoria’s lead by planning to legislate and ban the public display of Third Reich symbols," he added.



