The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Colleyville crisis followed increased online activism for 'Lady Al Qaeda'

A new study showed that the hostage-taking at the Beth Israel synagogue came amid an uptick in social media activity advocating for the release of Aafia Siddiqui.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2022 06:27
A painted portrait of Aafia Saddiqui (photo credit: FLICKR)
A painted portrait of Aafia Saddiqui
(photo credit: FLICKR)

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) on Thursday released a new study showing that the hostage-taking at the Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, last month came amid an uptick in social media activity advocating for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of attempting to murder US troops and FBI agents, who the Texas attacker demanded freed from prison.

The study was issued by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), which found that activity on Twitter using hashtags such as #IAmAafia spiked to thousands per week in September 2021.

The organization also traced the activity to influencers and bots in Pakistan promoting extremism, the Texas branch of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the pro-Taliban Free Aafia Foundation.

The movement advocating for Siddiqui's release gained new momentum after claims that she had been beaten in prison. According to CAM, several incidents followed.

At a CAIR rally outside Siddiqui’s prison in September, a speaker mentioned "Zionist judges." In November, CAIR-California leader Zahra Biloo spoke about “Zionist synagogues” in a YouTube video.

A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)A law enforcement vehicle is parked at a school in the area where a man believed to have taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Shelby Tauber)

"While difficult to make a definitive cause and effect connection, extremist rhetoric can radicalize people, and lead to violent outcomes," said  Elan S. Carr, former US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, who serves on CAM’s Advisory Council. "Studies have shown online radicalization can be accomplished especially fast. The coordinated campaign for Siddiqui, a raving anti-Semite, indulged in anti-Semitic tropes and inflamed supporters. One radicalized supporter flew from England to Texas to visit terror on an innocent Jewish community during Shabbat services."



Tags antisemitism hostage Colleyville synagogue
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by