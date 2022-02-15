The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BLM activist charged in murder attempt of Jewish mayoral candidate

Quintez Brown, a local political activist, allegedly attempted a shooting attack on Craig Greenberg, a Jewish Democrat running for mayor in Louisville.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 22:07
Craig Greenberg, right, campaigns for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 11, 2022. (photo credit: TWITTER)
Craig Greenberg, right, campaigns for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 11, 2022.
(photo credit: TWITTER)

Louisville police have charged Quintez Brown, a local political activist, in a shooting attack on Craig Greenberg, a Jewish Democrat running for mayor.

Brown, 21, has been prominent in the city’s civil rights activism, including Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, and previously worked for the Louisville Courier Journal. He had recently announced a run for the city’s municipal council.

Police said he was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in his alleged shooting attack in Greenberg’s downtown office. No one was hurt, although a bullet penetrated Greenberg’s clothing. No motive has been reported.

In interviews with local media, associates of Brown suggested he suffered from mental illness, referring to his disappearance last year for two weeks.



Tags American Jewry United States diaspora jews shooting antisemitism black lives matter
