The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

JewBelong and StandWithUs launch antisemitism campaign in Toronto

International partnership aims to address rising rate of antisemitic crimes in Canada - up 18.3% from 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 05:10
"75 Years" billboard ad against antisemitic tropes from JewBelong in Canada, 2022. (photo credit: JEWBELONG)
"75 Years" billboard ad against antisemitic tropes from JewBelong in Canada, 2022.
(photo credit: JEWBELONG)

“We’re just 75 years since the gas chambers. So, no, a billboard calling out bigotry against Jews isn’t an overreaction” and “Does your church need armed guards? ‘Cause our synagogue does” are among the messages Toronto residents will see hanging from busy freeways and streets from February 28th to March 27th this year as part of an antisemitism ad campaign.

JewBelong, a non-profit dedicated to fighting antisemitism, partnered with pro-Israel organization StandWithUs’s Canadian branch on a billboard campaign in Toronto to raise awareness about the rise in antisemitic incidents in Canada and across the world. JewBelong's signature pink billboards with bold slogans are sure to catch the eye of drivers and aims to educate the general public about combating antisemitism.

“Antisemitism has become tolerated and normalized in far too many circles in both the US and Canada.” says JewBelong co-Founder, Archie Gottesman. “The type of hate leveled against Jews followed by the deafening silence from supposedly good people should be abhorrent to anyone who stands for justice. The time of Jewish people being silent in hopes that the hate will disappear has long passed.”

JewBelong's pink billboards have already appeared in US cities, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Boston and Orlando.

Advertisement in Toronto from JewBelong for their billboard campaign, 2022. (credit: JEWBELONG) Advertisement in Toronto from JewBelong for their billboard campaign, 2022. (credit: JEWBELONG)

The billboard debut follows the release of B'nai Brith Canada's annual 2020 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents report, which found that 2020 was the fifth consecutive record-setting year for antisemitism in Canada – an 18.3% increase from 2019. This includes harassment, vandalism and violence in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in communities throughout Canada.

"In the past few months alone, we've had to respond to instances of antisemitism by members of the Toronto District School Board and a BDS campaign at the University of Toronto Scarborough student government. These are just examples of what has become routine practice,” Rebecca Katzman, StandWithUs Canada senior campus director stated. “They underscore how critical this ad campaign is in educating about the danger of anti-Jewish bigotry.”

Launched in 2017, JewBelong is dedicated to promoting inclusion around Judaism to welcome people of all denominations and backgrounds. While originally an online resource with easy explanations and meaningful DIY rituals for the practice of Judaism, JewBelong shifted their focus to combatting antisemitism in March 2021.

Founded in 2001 in Los Angeles, StandWithUs works to inspire and educate people of all ages about Israel, as well as challenge misinformation and fight against antisemitism and antizionism. StandWithUs leverages university fellowships, high school internships, conferences, materials, social media, educational films, and missions to Israel to achieve their mission. StandWithUs has programs on five continents, with chapters and offices throughout the US, in Israel, the UK, Canada and Brazil.

“We are proud to join JewBelong on this awareness campaign. Billboards are immediate, visible and impart a message that is quick and easy to understand whether driving down a highway or waiting for public transportation," Katzman declared.



Tags Anti-Semitism canada diaspora jews antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by