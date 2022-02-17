Nazi salute sparks uproar in European Parliament

The European Parliament may sanction a Bulgarian lawmaker who made what appeared to be a Nazi salute on Wednesday.

Angel Dzambazki, of the Bulgarian nationalist VMRO party, part of the Eurosceptic ECR group, made the gesture in a European Parliament debate on the European Court of Justice ruling that certain EU budgetary benefits can be conditional on rule of law.

Hungary and Poland challenged the rule of law mechanism, and Dzambazki came to those countries' defense in his remarks.

"Today's ruling of the ECJ is an abomination," Djambazki tweeted, along with a video of his speech. "There is no sane person who thinks that Hungary or Poland have no functioning rule of law. Instead, you use it as a whip against the nation-states you despise. Long live the nation-states of Europe!"



Today's ruling of the #ECJ is an abomination. There is no sane person who thinks that #HU or #PL have no functioning #RuleofLaw. Instead you use it as a whip against the nation states you despise. Long live the nation states of #Europe! pic.twitter.com/eE8ShN5Rwh — Джамбазки (@djambazki) February 16, 2022

A different video shows Djambazki walking out of the hemicycle, as the European Parliament plenum is known, and lifting his right hand in a way that resembles a Nazi salute.



Parce qu'il a défendu l'état de droit en , @sandrogozi s'est fait insulter par l'eurodéputé @djambazki, qui a quitté l'hémicycle en faisant un scandaleux salut nazi.

Tu as tout notre soutien Sandro.

Nous demandons à Mme Metsola, @EP_President, d'agir. pic.twitter.com/rIXrbB5wO1 — Renaissance (@Renaissance_UE) February 16, 2022

The gesture sparked an uproar, with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola preparing to launch proceedings to sanction Djambazki for violating a rule that MEPs must conduct themselves “based on the values and principles laid down in the Treaties, and particularly in the Charter of Fundamental Rights. Members shall respect Parliament’s dignity and shall not harm its reputation.”

“A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me - always and everywhere," Metsola tweeted. "It offends me and everyone else in Europe. We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy. That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there."



A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me - always and everywhere.

It offends me and everyone else in Europe.

We stand for the opposite.

We are the House of democracy.

That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there. — Roberta Metsola (@RobertaMetsola) February 16, 2022

Manfred Weber, chairman of the right-wing EPP Group in the European Parliament, said: "We condemn this in the harshest possible terms. It is the opposite of what the [European Parliament] stands for and we call for immediate sanctioning."

Dzambazki, however, said he was "humbly waving to the chair" and not making a Nazi salute. In an email to MEPs, he called the accusation "libel and defamation."

"When you mistake a simple wave with a Nazi salute you have a real Godwin's law problem," he tweeted. "The fact that one disagrees with you does not mean he is a Nazi. I apologize if my innocent wave (meant as an excuse) has insulted anyone but this is some serious case of Reductio ad absurdum."