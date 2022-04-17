Giant Nazi swastika carved onto Australian soccer pitch

Vandals carved a giant Nazi swastika onto a soccer ground in Melbourne, Australia which was left untouched for several weeks, the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The massive swastika carved into the field, owned by grassroots team Lilydale Eagles Soccer Club in Melbourne, was discovered by an Australian Jew during a private helicopter flight across various parts of Victoria.

The man, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, reported his 450m. sighting to the ADC.

The ADC denounced the unknown vandals who carved the antisemitic symbol, also expressing shock over the local council's, the Yarra Ranges Council, disregard of the swastika, putting off its removal for several weeks, according to the ADC.

"The contagion of unbridled hate that has defiled Melbourne is reaching an ominous pitch fever," ADC Chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich said in a statement.

"It is clear that the Nazi swastika tidal wave that has invaded our streets over the last few years is spiraling out of control," Abramovich said. "The voices of evil are out in force, and we should be deeply concerned that white supremacist groups, with an ideology of violence and murder, are actively operating in Melbourne and taking their online activities into the real world.

"It is a frontal assault on our values, and when this type of cruel antisemitic vandalism comes into full view, it reminds us that there are hardcore bigots in our midst."