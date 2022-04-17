The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Giant Nazi swastika carved onto Australian soccer pitch

The ADC expressed shock over the local council's perceived disregard of the swastika.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 22:23
The Nazi swastika drawn onto a soccer field in Australia (photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)
The Nazi swastika drawn onto a soccer field in Australia
(photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

Vandals carved a giant Nazi swastika onto a soccer ground in Melbourne, Australia which was left untouched for several weeks, the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) said in a statement on Sunday.

The massive swastika carved into the field, owned by grassroots team Lilydale Eagles Soccer Club in Melbourne, was discovered by an Australian Jew during a private helicopter flight across various parts of Victoria.

The man, the grandson of Holocaust survivors, reported his 450m. sighting to the ADC.

The ADC denounced the unknown vandals who carved the antisemitic symbol, also expressing shock over the local council's, the Yarra Ranges Council, disregard of the swastika, putting off its removal for several weeks, according to the ADC.

Melbourne, Australia (credit: PIXABAY)Melbourne, Australia (credit: PIXABAY)

"The contagion of unbridled hate that has defiled Melbourne is reaching an ominous pitch fever," ADC Chairman Dr. Dvir Abramovich said in a statement.

"It is clear that the Nazi swastika tidal wave that has invaded our streets over the last few years is spiraling out of control," Abramovich said. "The voices of evil are out in force, and we should be deeply concerned that white supremacist groups, with an ideology of violence and murder, are actively operating in Melbourne and taking their online activities into the real world.

"It is a frontal assault on our values, and when this type of cruel antisemitic vandalism comes into full view, it reminds us that there are hardcore bigots in our midst."



Tags Nazis soccer australia swastika anti-defamation league antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
2

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
3

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
4

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
5

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by