Death threat to Jews chanted openly at rallies across the UK

Crowds in anti-Israel protests in the United Kingdom have repeatedly chanted Arabic death threats to Jews while police do nothing, a JC investigation has revealed.

UK’s Jewish community leaders say the police do not wish to enforce the law even as protesters shout out clear death threats at demonstrations against Israel across the UK.

Officers and prosecutors have acknowledged the antisemitic cry is criminal incitement to racial hatred, with a penalty of up to seven years in jail, yet no action has been taken.

The Arabic chant received the “official endorsement” of Al-Qaeda, which issued a statement praising those who used the chant after it was heard at demonstrations in Britain and Israel.

It said: “How did life revive in us with your glorification and your shouts with the oath of loyalty and your chants! “How much you cooled our chests with launching your jihadi missiles at the people of Zion.”

The chant, “Khaybar, Khaybar Ya Yahud, Jaish Mohammed Sauf Ya’ud” translates to “Watch Out Jews, Remember Khaybar, the Army of Mohammed is returning.”

“Khaybar” refers to a massacre of Jews said to have been carried out at Khaybar in Arabia in 628CE.

The chant can be heard in seven separate rallies last year, all of which took place across Britain during the conflict that took place in Israel in May between Israel and Hamas.

The first of the seven demonstrations took place in London on 11 May, 2021, and was attended by Richard Burgon, the hard-left Labor MP for Leeds East.

The chant was again in the capital on 15 May, when both former Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott addressed a huge crowd that chanted “death to Israel” in Arabic.