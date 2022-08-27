The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Star of David flag vandalized in Vienna, Austria - report

Three youths destroyed a flag with the Star of David on it, according to the Algemeiner.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 03:28
A general view of the city centre skyline showing residential housing and commercial buildings in Vienna, Austria, February 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
A general view of the city centre skyline showing residential housing and commercial buildings in Vienna, Austria, February 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

A flag with a Star of David was torn down in an act of vandalism in Vienna, Austria last weekend, the Algemeiner reported on Tuesday.

The act, which was committed at the interfaith center the Campus of Religions, was reportedly recorded on camera and then posted on TikTok.

In the video, three youths are seen scaling a flagpole and then removing the flag and dragging it until it is destroyed, according to the Algemeiner report.

The report cited press reports as saying that police opened an investigation into the incident.

The president of the Jewish Community of Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, tweeted on Monday, “Of course, the antisemitic vandalism on the campus of religions is disturbing, but our answer is: Jewish life, both religiously and culturally!”

A police car stands guard as pedestrians pass St. Stephen’s Cathedral, after the Austrian government placed roughly two million people who are not fully vaccinated against corona on lockdown in Vienna on November 15, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER) A police car stands guard as pedestrians pass St. Stephen’s Cathedral, after the Austrian government placed roughly two million people who are not fully vaccinated against corona on lockdown in Vienna on November 15, 2021. (credit: LISI NIESNER)

The mayor of Vienna's reaction to the act of vandalism

“The act of vandalism that occurred on the construction site of the campus of religions is intolerable.”

Michael Ludwig, mayor of Vienna

Michael Ludwig, the mayor of Vienna, said, “The act of vandalism that occurred on the construction site of the campus of religions is intolerable.”

“Vienna is a city in which the most diverse religions and faith communities are in peaceful dialogue with one another,” Ludwig added. “In the future, the campus of religions in Seestadt Aspern should stand for this peaceful coexistence and emphasize Vienna’s role as a city of peace.”



Tags vandalism austria diaspora vienna antisemitism TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by