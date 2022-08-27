Star of David flag vandalized in Vienna, Austria - report

A flag with a Star of David was torn down in an act of vandalism in Vienna, Austria last weekend, the Algemeiner reported on Tuesday.

The act, which was committed at the interfaith center the Campus of Religions, was reportedly recorded on camera and then posted on TikTok.

In the video, three youths are seen scaling a flagpole and then removing the flag and dragging it until it is destroyed, according to the Algemeiner report.

The report cited press reports as saying that police opened an investigation into the incident.

The president of the Jewish Community of Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, tweeted on Monday, “Of course, the antisemitic vandalism on the campus of religions is disturbing, but our answer is: Jewish life, both religiously and culturally!”

The mayor of Vienna's reaction to the act of vandalism

Michael Ludwig, the mayor of Vienna, said, “The act of vandalism that occurred on the construction site of the campus of religions is intolerable.”

“Vienna is a city in which the most diverse religions and faith communities are in peaceful dialogue with one another,” Ludwig added. “In the future, the campus of religions in Seestadt Aspern should stand for this peaceful coexistence and emphasize Vienna’s role as a city of peace.”