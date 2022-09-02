The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
WATCH: 'Comedian' becomes butt of joke when Jews he harassed turn the tables

"I'm about to go to some Jews right now asking how they feel about Palestine," said Comedian Abdullah Almasmari.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 03:21
Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which will discuss the party's definition of antisemitism, in London (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which will discuss the party's definition of antisemitism, in London
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

A video of religious Jews being harassed on the streets of Brooklyn, New York went viral on Thursday — Not just due to the host's offensive actions, but also because the responses by the Orthodox Jews turned the tables on him.

Comedian Abdullah Almasmari, stage name Dulla Mulla, posted a video of him approaching random Jews and asking their opinions about the Israeli-Palestine conflict, in what he described as a "social experiment."

"I'm about to go to some Jews right now asking how they feel about Palestine," said Almasmari.

Almasmari was largely ignored by the residents of the neighborhood, noted Chabad social media director Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone.

"Congratulations to this troll, who appears to be the first person in history to be completely ghosted by every Lubavitcher on the streets ever."

Trolling the troll

When one Jewish man was challenged about Israel, he feigned ignorance about everything until Almasmari became visibly irritated.

"What about the war that's going on now between Israel and Palestine?" asked Almasmari.

"There's a war now?" The Jewish man responded. "I thought the war is in Ukraine, there's another war in Israel too? Man, these wars gotta stop."

Nursing Professor Blimi Marcus remarked about Almasmari's failed performance that "I would encourage social media platforms to cancel him but he got owned so badly by Bekeshe Yid that we should let him lick his wounds and recover a little."

"This is a master class in trolling," commented a Twitter user. 

Harassing Jews in Brooklyn 

However, others focused on how it was ignorant to single out Jews and demand they answer about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Chasing down Jews to troll them on the street, and holding them collectively responsible for a Middle East conflict is antisemitic," wrote StandWithUS director Michael Dickson. "And Dulla Mulla’s take on that conflict is simplistic and misinformed. This is a garbage, mean-spirited  'gotcha' video."

"Imagine me walking up to random Muslim women in hijab asking them about the conflict and tying them to Palestine," said former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan.

"My intention was not to bother anyone, but just to get their opinions," Almasmari claimed on his Youtube account.

The comedian was previously the focus of intense controversy when he shared a video in which he attempted to have random Jewish people to say "Free Palestine."

Almasmari is a Yemeni content creator on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok known for skits and pranks.



Tags Ultra-Orthodox new york diaspora Brooklyn antisemitism
