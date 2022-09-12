NY governor: Rise of antisemitism in New York a 'deep, personal conern'

WASHINGTON - “The rise of antisemitism is of deep personal concern to me as a human being and a leader of this state,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

Speaking at the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Hochul noted that no place outside Israel has a larger Jewish population than in New York and vowed to make sure the community is safe.

“That is why we've worked very hard to reduce those numbers and to make sure that our victims have support that we're making sure that we have resources to protect the vulnerable locations: The synagogues, the Yeshivas, bringing over $68 million to fortify them and they should have the latest technologies to protect them,” the governor said.

Rising antisemitic crime in New York City 'heartbreaking'

Speaking about crime in New York City, she said that while the city is “the safest big city in America,”it doesn't give anybody comfort. “You still have that sense of anxiety, particularly if you're a Jewish young walking down the street with yarmulke,” she said. The governor said that a 13-year-old boy told her he is afraid to wear yarmulke because he might be “knocked down on the street,” and said that his friends told him it might be better to hide Jewish symbols.

“I said no – you wear that proudly,” she said. “You are honoring a tradition of generations, you honor who you are and you will pass it to your children.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers check Manhattan subways after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

She went on to say that it was heartbreaking for her to learn during a visit to the Museum of Jewish heritage that some 40% of Holocaust survivors in the city are living in extreme poverty.

“I sat down with 10 women, and they told me their experiences, how they had their childhood robbed away from them,” she said. “I thought – ‘how cruel it is that you had your childhood robbed from you, and yet in your later years of life you have to worry about prescriptions and food on the table.’ I'm committed also as governor making sure we have the resources to lift them up and give them the dignity that they deserve,” she said.

“We have to make sure that the stories of the Holocaust are understood still in this country,” said Hochul, and noted that it is imperative to fight disinformation and holocaust denial. “I'm adding accountability to make sure that [holocaust history] is get taught so we make sure people know the lessons of the past to make sure that they're never ever repeated today, or in the future. That is my commitment,” said the governor.