Lufthansa becomes first airline to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

The Lufthansa Group became the first airline in the world to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The signing ceremony took place on Thursday at a special event the German airline hosted in Washington DC.

“I speak with conviction when I say: there is no room for antisemitism, discrimi-nation and racism of any kind in society, nor in the Lufthansa Group,” Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member Christina Foerster said. “Fundamental to standing against antisemitism is understanding what it is and how it manifests, both in overt forms and through unconscious bias. The IHRA definition recognizes all of this - that is its distinct strength.”

Dr. Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany and the Fight against Antisemitism, praised the move.

“I have been campaigning for as many businesses, associations, sports clubs and other groups as possible to take this definition seriously and to use it as an orientation in their activities. Not only has Lufthansa done this, but it has also installed an antisemitism officer and has introduced special training courses on antisemitism and discrimination for its staff. I believe these measures provide an appropriate and effective basis for preventing and combating antisemitism. I would be very glad if other German companies would follow Lufthansa’s example,” Klein said

Deborah Lipstadt, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Dr. Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the US and Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the US watch as Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member Christina Foerster signs the IHRA antisemitism definition on Sep. 15. (credit: Cliff Owen)

The Working Definition of Antisemitism (also called the IHRA definition) is a non-legally binding statement on what antisemitism is, which was adopted by the IHRA Plenary with representatives from 31 countries.

The statement reads: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” Among the 11 examples of antisemitism that accompany the definition, seven relate to Israel.

Lufthansa announced in July it was creating a senior management role dedicated to preventing discrimination and antisemitism two months after it barred a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers from boarding a flight. However, an independent investigation commissioned by the airline said there was no evidence of institutional antisemitism behind the incident, which the company’s CEO deemed “categorically inappropriate.”

In a letter to the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter said at the time that the airline had established an internal task force to investigate the May 4 incident in which more than 100 Hassidic passengers were kicked off a connecting flight from New York to Budapest because some of them had not worn masks and committed other flight violations, such as gathering in the aisles.

The incident outraged Jews in the United States and Europe, some of whom alleged that the crew had been discriminating against all visible Jewish passengers, even those who had complied with the rules.

The event on Thursday was attended by Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, United States Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Dr. Emily Haber, the German Ambassador to the US and Israel’s Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog.