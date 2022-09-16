Texas man pleads guilty to threatening to ‘execute’ rabbis - report

A man from Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday pleaded guilty to threatening to murder three rabbis, according to local network KFDA News.

The man, Christopher Stephen Brown, was charged in a criminal complaint last December and later indicted.

The report cited plea documents as saying that Brown admitted to making threatening calls to Chabad Lubavitch.

In the calls, Brown said his name was “Madrikh Obadiah” and that he was going to “execute” multiple rabbis.

He also reportedly threatened to tear out the eyes and tongues of every rabbi he could find and said he would blow their heads off.

The sun sets behind power lines above the plains north of Amarillo, Texas, US, March 14, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

A threat to the Jewish community

“We will not allow our citizens to be subjected to this sort of menacing conduct” US attorney Chad Meacham

The KFDA report cited court documents as saying that Brown also sent messages to Chabad on its website calling for "death to all Jews."

Brown wanted to commit violent acts against Jews, the report cited an FBI Dallas Special Agent as saying.

“In addition to expressing disgusting antisemitic views, Mr. Brown made specific threats of violence against multiple individuals, which is prohibited under federal law,” said US Attorney Chad Meacham, according to KFDA. “We will not allow our citizens to be subjected to this sort of menacing conduct.”