The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Croatian mag. puts Hitler mustaches on Meloni, Orban and Vucic

In Australia, a rowdy crowd of Croatian supporters of the Sydney United football club gave Nazi salutes.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 22:01
Croatian weekly magazine Express published the faces of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Italian soon-to-be Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with Hitler mustaches. (photo credit: Screenshot, via Express magazine)
Croatian weekly magazine Express published the faces of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Italian soon-to-be Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with Hitler mustaches.
(photo credit: Screenshot, via Express magazine)

The Croatian weekly magazine Express published the faces of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Italian soon-to-be Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with Hitler mustaches under the headline "Achtung [beware]: Croatia between three mini-Fascisms. An analysis of the motives of leaders of anti-Croatian policies in neighboring states." 

According to the N1 Serbian news site, Express’s cover was condemned by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic. Selakovic warned that “Croatia has reason to fear its internal extremism as a country in which neo-Nazis did offensive things at the site of the WW2 Jasenovac death camp, and in which streets and squares have been named after Ustashi (WW2 Croatian fascists), which feeds on xenophobia and fear of its neighbors.”

“While these three politicians are indeed right-wing conservatives, to brand them as Nazis is simply a disgusting and unfair description, which is in extremely poor taste and an insult to the victims of the Nazis,” according to Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the Wiesenthal Center’s Director of Eastern European Affairs.

The flag of Croatia (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The flag of Croatia (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Croatian Nazi salutes in Australia

In Australia, a rowdy crowd of Croatian supporters of the Sydney United football club gave Nazi salutes and sang “Za Dom Spremni, (For the Homeland ready), the Croatian equivalent of the Nazi salute of “Sieg Heil,” during a “Welcome to the land” ceremony, which acknowledges the fact that the lands on which the stadium was built originally belonged to the Aborigines.

“Since the breakup of Yugoslavia and the establishment of the Croatian state, with few exceptions the government has not sufficiently emphasized the criminal nature of the Independent State of Croatia and the horrific crimes by the Ustasha movement, which governed the country and sought to destroy the Serb, Jewish, and Roma communities.”

Efraim Zuroff

“Both incidents reflect the deep-seated fascism prevalent in Croatia and among Diaspora Croatian communities,” Zuroff said. “Since the breakup of Yugoslavia and the establishment of the Croatian state, with few exceptions the government has not sufficiently emphasized the criminal nature of the Independent State of Croatia and the horrific crimes by the Ustasha movement, which governed the country and sought to destroy the Serb, Jewish, and Roma communities.”



Tags italy croatian nazis croatian soccer serbia fascism croatia
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by